Meet the Gympie star student hitting rare notes

SARAH Thomas is in a rare musical class. At just 15 years old, she is learning to master the harp.

The Year 10 James Nash State High School student, who was already a musical all-rounder, discovered her natural ability for the instrument when a visiting harp player encouraged her to have a turn while she was performing in Gympie recently.

Three months later, the harp player is now her instructor with Sarah travelling to Brisbane for lessons.

The devoted student's musical calling began at the age of five, when she started playing the violin.

"Mum's really musical and my sister was learning and I thought, 'I want to do this too',” she said.

Sarah now teaches violin and performs in three string groups, including as the lead violinist in the James Nash State High School string ensemble and the advanced Lark group.

Last year, she was the concertmaster for the combined James Nash and Cooloola Community Orchestra under the conductorship of renowned composer Sean O'Boyle at the Instrumental Music Intensive Workshop.

Outside school, Sarah leads the Little Gympie String Quartet, performing at community events and fundraisers.

Also a keen actor, Sarah received the most promising female speech and drama performer and overall vocal champion award at the Gympie Eisteddfod last year.

It was no surprise she topped off her 2018 artistic achievements as her school's Gold Junior Cultural Award winner.

Sarah continues to be inspired by her teachers and alongside further studies after school, aims to open her own musical studio to teach vocal and instrumental.

The harp will also be a part of her future plans.

"You never really see many people playing the harp. It's so different and no matter what you do it always sounds really good,” she said.

"Now that I'm buying a car I have to make sure that I get one big enough to fit it in the back.”