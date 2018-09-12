Meet the Gympie gymnast who tumbled into the regional team

TOP PERFORMERS: These Gympie gymnasts competed against the best at regionals (from left) Elisabeth Younger fourth on volt, Wil Tooley sixth on parallel bars, Gemma Bonney fifth on volt, Brooke Condon fifth on floor and bar, Georgia Gilchrist second on floor and third on beam, Rosalie Turner first on volt, third on beam, sixth on floor, second overall and made the regional team, Hayley James third on beam, Nathan Smith second on pommel horse and Monique Webbe second on bars. Absent from the photo Candence Lawler sixth in beam and Asha Whincop fifth in bars and sixth on beam.

TOP PERFORMERS: These Gympie gymnasts competed against the best at regionals (from left) Elisabeth Younger fourth on volt, Wil Tooley sixth on parallel bars, Gemma Bonney fifth on volt, Brooke Condon fifth on floor and bar, Georgia Gilchrist second on floor and third on beam, Rosalie Turner first on volt, third on beam, sixth on floor, second overall and made the regional team, Hayley James third on beam, Nathan Smith second on pommel horse and Monique Webbe second on bars. Absent from the photo Candence Lawler sixth in beam and Asha Whincop fifth in bars and sixth on beam. Bec Singh

Gymnastics: Eleven Gympie gymnasts tumbled into regionals with one making the regional team.

Elisabeth Younger wasfourth on volt, Wil Tooley sixth on parallel bars, Gemma Bonney fifth on volt, Brooke Condon fifth on floor and bar and Georgia Gilchrist second on floor and third on beam. Rosalie Turner came first on volt, third on beam, sixth on floor, second overall and made the regional team, Hayley James third on beam, Nathan Smith was second on the pommel horse, Monique Webbe second on bars, Candence Lawler sixth in beam and Asha Whincop fifth in bars and sixth on beam.

It was an unexpected win for Turner but she continued her successful run from last year.

"I came first last year as a level 3 but we don't make the regional team at that level,” she said.

"It was pretty exciting because I trained a lot but it paid off.”

Coach Teagan Cleary said it was a difficult task to make it to the regional team.

"To make the team you have to finish top three,” she said.

"There are under-10s and then over-10s that compete at level 4, so Rosalie did a great job.” Turner's speciality is beam, her favourite event.

"It is different to the other events because it is harder,” she said. "You have to balance as well as doing a flip.”

With great focus, Turner has tactics to help her balance when competing.

"You have to stay pretty tight and look straight at something,” she said.

"If I have to do a flip or movement I still look at one thing.”