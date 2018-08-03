Meet the Gympie Gladiators U15s ripping it up on the Coast

IN CONTROL: Hayden Collins backline defence has been the source of success for the Gladiators under-15s.

IN CONTROL: Hayden Collins backline defence has been the source of success for the Gladiators under-15s. Renee Albrecht

FOOTBALL: Despite playing in the Sunshine Coast Football competition for the first time, our Gympie United Gladiators under-15s should not be underestimated.

Losing their first two games of the season, they quickly became the underdogs but the talented squad have not lost a game since and sit comfortably in second spot.

"Our team has such a good bond and we are working really well with each other,” captain Flynn McDermott said.

Gympie United Gladiators under 15s, Mitchell Absalom, Andy Van- Doren, Clayton Peke, Hayden Collins, Tom Barton, Sam Denham, Dylan Moore, Ethan Dickenson, Ryan Nelson, Finlay Richards (front) Flynn McDermott (absent) Jack Cantle, Ryan Meyers, Luke Venn, Tyler Ware. Renee Albrecht

"We have been training really hard so we can compete with the best teams on the Sunshine Coast.”

The only two draws for the side have both been against the Noosa side.

"They have a similar style of play as us and it makes it hard to play our natural style of football and getting the ball towards the net,” McDermott said.

Football: Gympie United Gladiators Under 15s

"They have been a good couple of games though. It is a close and tough competition. But we have stuck to our style of play passing on the deck and getting good passes down to get in the back of the next.”

With opposing sides have some great foundations on which the side have been built on, the Gladiators style has enabled them to compete against the best.

"Our whole team has been working really hard and playing well with each other. We play better football than them (rivals) and we get the ball around faster and our communication has been key,” McDermott said.

"Teams that we verse they want to get the ball out of their half straight away but we just to keep possession of the ball.”

A strong backline has been the source of success for the new team and has been damaging for the opposition.

"Ryan Nelson, centre-back with me, has been good and covers me all the time. Mitchell Absalom, on the midfield, has been doing a lot of plays for the strikers,” McDermott said.

"Sam Denham and Hayden Collins, left and right wingers, both are really fast.” In their inaugural year, coach Phil Dickenson said the side has exceed expectations.

"I think it's pretty surprising the way we have actually played their year and our expectations weren't high and all. We were just hoping to progress every round but to be sitting second on the ladder is pretty impressive by our standards,” he said.

"It is good to see the boys step up to the plate and play their game.” The strong routine of the side has been one of the reasons for their success.

"Routine is everything for us and if we don't have a routine and play our football the way we want to play it, it doesn't progress every week from there. Routine is a big thing for us to play week in week out,” Dickenson said.

"It is one week at a time. We look at every team as a different team. Last weekend we came away with a one all draw but it was just our team, our spirit and how we have progressed this year.”

The talent squad have a high benchmark for next year.

"Hopefully they just keep building. It is very high but next year is next year and hopefully we look to do bigger and better next year. If this team stays together, good luck to stopping us.”

A top of the table clash against Caloundra FC Red, sitting in third and the differences in the Gladiators style will hopefully give them an edge.

"A lot of the coast teams are a kick and chase team with long balls. I think that is why we struggled against Noosa because they have our same style. we like to play football,” Dickenson said.

With just three weeks left of the regular season, lets cheer on our Gladiators. Kick off today at 11.20am at One Mile Ovals.