Meet the Gympie famous Cow and Girl

Cow and girl: Paige Kilby and Norman the cow turn heads when they go out riding together

MEET Cow and Girl, the unlikely Gympie bovine and human duo who's unbreakable bond has taken them beyond the paddock and into the spotlight.

Three years ago then high-schooler Paige Kilby was given a two-hour-old calf to look after named Norman.

Like most unlikely friendships the bond sprouted from necessity; Norman had been abandoned at birth and difficult times hit Paige's family when her mother had a stroke.

Paige hand-raised Norman, who lived in the house yard off Tin Can Bay Rd, sleeping under the house when it rained like the big sook that those close to him know him to be.

He was the first cow Paige had ever had anything to do with and they were perfect for each other.

"He was abandoned by his mother so I'm mum to him; whatever I do, wherever I go, he wants to be there," Paige said.

When Norman was about a year old Paige, who could not afford to buy a horse, tried something different.

Throwing a stock saddle on Norman she climbed on the bulky Brahman Cross and began to ride him in the yard.

Ever the calm, cool and collected one, Paige said his reaction was typical Norman:

"He didn't seem to really care - he just sat there and said 'Ok, cool, we're doing this now'."

"I think it has a lot to do with his personality. I think it's how they are raised- if you were to suddenly stick a saddle on a cow at his age - you'd get a reaction."

While there was a fall on the first attempt the pair have not looked back, and now in a western saddle Paige rides her gentle giant regularly, attracting the looks and smiles of onlookers as they meander down the road together.

Paige said she has tried to get the 400kg Norman to trot but laughs at the fact he refuses and the pair barely move past two kms an hour together.

Not trying to win any races, the cowgirl finds their time together calming.

"It's like a de-stresser- when I come home from work I go and sit in the paddock (with him) and calm down," she said.

Paige's biggest dream would be to work as a jillaroo and to use Norman as her mustering horse.

And what does Norman think about all this?

He's happy as long as he's getting food and attention, his human half says.

