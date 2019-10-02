Menu
EYES ON TOP 10: Gold City Darts players Jennifer Anttela, 14, Douglas Novell, 16 and Jasmine Alexander, 16. Bec Singh
Meet the Gympie darts juniors aiming for a Qld spot

Rebecca Singh
2nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
DARTS: Gympie Gold City Darts recently started to focus on their juniors and will have four young guns competing for a spot in the Queensland team this weekend in Brisbane.

Jasmine Alexander, 16, Douglas Novell, 16, Jennifer Anttela, 14 and Ethan Dunmore, 14, are aiming for a top 10 finish at the junior play-offs.

This is Alexander's second time playing at this tournament and she is hoping to claim a spot on the Queensland team.

"Last year I went away and just missed out. There were about 25 people that tried out and from there they selected 10 people,” she said.

"The ones that were not picked played a tournament amongst themselves and I ended up winning the Restricted Junior Ladies Singles title and ended up finishing 11th.

"I was not expecting to win I was just there to have fun. I was beating a few of the girls and I ended up winning.”

Alexander has some unfinished business: she is aiming to make the Queensland team.

"I am hoping to get on the Queensland team,” she said.

This is Anttela's first major competition and she was excited to see how she compares to some of the top players.

The no training approach has been working for Novell who plays his best game when he turns up to compete.

