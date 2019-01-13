Meet the Gympie cricketer who has eyes on the baggy green

CRICKET: The dream of wearing the baggy green is alive for one Gympie cricketer who is established his skills and mentality so he can dominate at the crease.

All-rounder Hayden Andreassen represented Wide Bay for the under-12s in December.

"We played against Mackay Whitsundays, SEQ, Metro Southwest and Central Queensland. We ended up finishing seventh out of 12 teams,” he said.

Gympie Junior Cricketer Hayden Andreassen 12 All rounder Troy Jegers

"My bowling was good. In one of the games I was 1/1 but I had a bit of trouble with the bat.

"I learnt not to judge the bowlers on how they bowl and play the ball as it comes.”

Since Andreassen returned, he has improved his game and is working towards playing for Australia.

"I play for the Gympie Junior Cricket Association and since this competition my scores are better,” he said.

"My future goal is to play for Australia as an all-rounder.”

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul of India (left) on day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the SCG. DAN HIMBRECHTS

The 12-year-old finds inspiration for his own game from Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

"I like how he bowls and his aggression towards the batsmen,” he said.

"I want to be the next Josh Hazlewood. I like bowling more than batting and I want to be as fast as him when I am older.

"I have been practising the way he bowls with my brother in the backyard.”

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood during the Boxing Day test. HAMISH BLAIR

The enjoyment of the game has kept Andreassen around for five years.

"It's the fun of the game and I get inspired by watching Josh and the other Australian cricketers on TV,” he said.

Andressen is currently training for a rep carnival in Murgon on February 10 and hopes to "get as many as wickets” as he can.