Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL Wide Bay Womens: Bay Power v Gympie Cats at Port City Park, Maryborough.
AFL Wide Bay Womens: Bay Power v Gympie Cats at Port City Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney
News

Meet the Gympie Cats women's 2019 side

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Jan 2019 10:29 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

AUSSIE RULES: There is a different feel around the Cats women's side as their coach aims for the team to play finals this season.

"We are going to play finals this year. We really want to play finals this year," coach Tony Kirsopp said.

"We have 16 girls at the moment, with six brand new girls this year and probably four of them have never touched a ball. But that is what we are out here training for and they are picking it up."

After a difficult season last year, the Cats have gained players.

"We gained about three or four players this year but we did lose a couple due to work commitments," he said.

"I think we will have numbers up from last year. Last year was a pretty short year - only six rounds - and this year is eight."

The Cats have a good combination of experienced and new players which Kirsopp is confident will perform well.

"We have a good core group who are passing what they know down to the girls starting out this year," he said.

Any women interested in playing for the Cats women's side this season, it is not too late to join. Phone Tony on 0413 010 629.

afl gympie cats australian football club gympie cats women gympie sport tony kirsopp women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    OPINION: Perrett's cheap point-scoring does not work

    premium_icon OPINION: Perrett's cheap point-scoring does not work

    News Letter writer says all politicians go round in pointless tit for tat

    • 13th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Livestock vs car on Bruce Highway

    Livestock vs car on Bruce Highway

    News Cows cause an accident on Bruce Highway north of Gympie

    Gympie fireman hangs up hat after 43 years

    premium_icon Gympie fireman hangs up hat after 43 years

    Offbeat Peter Groves has been key to Gympie's safety.

    Meet the Gympie cricketer who has eyes on the baggy green

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie cricketer who has eyes on the baggy green

    News 12-year-old Gympie cricketer dreams of playing for Australia.

    Local Partners