Meet the Gympie Cats women's 2019 side

AUSSIE RULES: There is a different feel around the Cats women's side as their coach aims for the team to play finals this season.

"We are going to play finals this year. We really want to play finals this year," coach Tony Kirsopp said.

"We have 16 girls at the moment, with six brand new girls this year and probably four of them have never touched a ball. But that is what we are out here training for and they are picking it up."

After a difficult season last year, the Cats have gained players.

"We gained about three or four players this year but we did lose a couple due to work commitments," he said.

"I think we will have numbers up from last year. Last year was a pretty short year - only six rounds - and this year is eight."

The Cats have a good combination of experienced and new players which Kirsopp is confident will perform well.

"We have a good core group who are passing what they know down to the girls starting out this year," he said.

Any women interested in playing for the Cats women's side this season, it is not too late to join. Phone Tony on 0413 010 629.