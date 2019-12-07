Meet the Gympie athletes to take on best at state champs

ATHLETICS: Gympie’s best athletes are prepared to make their mark at the state relay championships next Saturday at the State Athletics Facility, Brisbane.

There will be 24 teams from Gympie attending, which Gympie Athletics team manager Leslie O’Connor said was quite an achievement.

“It was a fantastic effort by all the children, even the ones that did not make it,” she said.

“We had about 56 which went to regionals (at Nambour in early November) and out of that we have about 28 going to state which is great despite the smaller number of children at the club this year.”