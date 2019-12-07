Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Athletics, athletes going to state relay championships - Under-16 4x1 relay team (from left) Blake Mullaly, Declan McCabe, Zac Connell-Teakle and Josh Rigby. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie Athletics, athletes going to state relay championships - Under-16 4x1 relay team (from left) Blake Mullaly, Declan McCabe, Zac Connell-Teakle and Josh Rigby. Photo: Bec Singh
News

Meet the Gympie athletes to take on best at state champs

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
7th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATHLETICS: Gympie’s best athletes are prepared to make their mark at the state relay championships next Saturday at the State Athletics Facility, Brisbane.

Photos
View Gallery

There will be 24 teams from Gympie attending, which Gympie Athletics team manager Leslie O’Connor said was quite an achievement.

“It was a fantastic effort by all the children, even the ones that did not make it,” she said.

“We had about 56 which went to regionals (at Nambour in early November) and out of that we have about 28 going to state which is great despite the smaller number of children at the club this year.”

gympie athletics gympie sport state relay championships 2019
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie dog still on the run after 100km chase over 2 months

        premium_icon Gympie dog still on the run after 100km chase over 2 months

        News The elusive escapee has been spotted at Tin Can Bay Rd, Mothar Mountain, Cedar Pocket, Southside, Veteran and Beenham Valley Road.

        VIDEO: Ute veers off Mary Valley road and into tree in creek

        premium_icon VIDEO: Ute veers off Mary Valley road and into tree in creek

        News The driver was trapped but a passerby with a crowbar is believed to have helped...

        FRESH DETAILS: Police issue update on Murgon siege incident

        premium_icon FRESH DETAILS: Police issue update on Murgon siege incident

        Crime Police were negotiating with a man inside a house in Murgon at noon

        Long Flat fatal court case will drag on into 2020

        premium_icon Long Flat fatal court case will drag on into 2020

        News Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 29, is accused of dangerous driving causing death or...