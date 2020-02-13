Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez
Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez
News

Meet the Gympie 16yo pushing for local women’s cricket team

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
13th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: She is only 15 but this Gympie cricketer is making strides towards her Big Bash dream while trying to get women’s cricket started locally.

Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby represented Queensland in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships at Alice Springs last week.

Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez
Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez

Despite her team going down in the final to NSW, who won by seven wickets, Bennett-Treeby said it was a great learning experience.

“This was my first year playing. I was training with the Sunshine Coast Scorchers and they decided to take me to the Queensland indigenous women’s team’s training session. I just had to keep with the side and I was selected to play,” she said.

Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez
Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez

“I was extremely happy and a really big opportunity for anyone in their cricket career.

“My highest score was 14 but it was pretty good considering it was my first year.

“The girls were so nice and caring. I learnt so much about my team skills and communication.”

Despite trying to strengthen her skills, the Gympie State High School student is working tirelessly to get a women’s team on the field in Gympie.

Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez
Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez

Bennett-Treeby plays for Tewantin-Noosa in the Sunshine Coast Cricket Association women’s competition because Gympie does not have a team.

“We would love to get some girls come down here to One Mile and get some game time here. We could really get involved here if we get some numbers,” she said. “We are hoping for next season and get enough numbers to then put it to the club (Gympie Regional Cricket Association).”

Any women or girls interested in playing should contact Peter Treeby 0431 179 399.

gympie regional cricket association gympie sport national indigenous cricket championships one mile cricket ovals women's big bash league
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 25, flown to hospital with gunshot wounds

        premium_icon Man, 25, flown to hospital with gunshot wounds

        News The 25-year-old man has been flown to hospital after receiving gunshot wounds to his leg

        Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        premium_icon Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        News Hinkler MP won’t be drawn on Wide Bay colleague’s actions

        Big Gympie health promise as mayor announces re-election bid

        premium_icon Big Gympie health promise as mayor announces re-election bid

        News Mayor launches re-election campaign with a call for big council subsidies for...

        10 medal haul for Gympie’s brazilian jiu-jitsu club

        premium_icon 10 medal haul for Gympie’s brazilian jiu-jitsu club

        News Five competitors dominated the Southeast Queensland Championships at the Gold...