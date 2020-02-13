Meet the Gympie 16yo pushing for local women’s cricket team

CRICKET: She is only 15 but this Gympie cricketer is making strides towards her Big Bash dream while trying to get women’s cricket started locally.

Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby represented Queensland in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships at Alice Springs last week.

Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez

Despite her team going down in the final to NSW, who won by seven wickets, Bennett-Treeby said it was a great learning experience.

“This was my first year playing. I was training with the Sunshine Coast Scorchers and they decided to take me to the Queensland indigenous women’s team’s training session. I just had to keep with the side and I was selected to play,” she said.

Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez

“I was extremely happy and a really big opportunity for anyone in their cricket career.

“My highest score was 14 but it was pretty good considering it was my first year.

“The girls were so nice and caring. I learnt so much about my team skills and communication.”

Despite trying to strengthen her skills, the Gympie State High School student is working tirelessly to get a women’s team on the field in Gympie.

Gympie cricketer Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby in action in Alice Springs. Photo: Albert Perez

Bennett-Treeby plays for Tewantin-Noosa in the Sunshine Coast Cricket Association women’s competition because Gympie does not have a team.

“We would love to get some girls come down here to One Mile and get some game time here. We could really get involved here if we get some numbers,” she said. “We are hoping for next season and get enough numbers to then put it to the club (Gympie Regional Cricket Association).”

Any women or girls interested in playing should contact Peter Treeby 0431 179 399.