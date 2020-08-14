Meet the four Poms taking Coast rugby by storm

Meet the foursome taking Coast rugby by storm: Jack Redfern-Brown, Alfie Hill, Ross Kirtland and Adam Waring. Photo: Patrick Woods

Four burly Poms have taken Sunshine Coast Rugby Union by storm, and they're on a mission to show Aussies what "real rugby" is all about.

Meet the English foursome who have overhauled the engine room of the Noosa Dolphins.

London's Alfie Hill arrived last year and loved the club so much he decided to stay.

Then came three more of his countrymen earlier this year in Ross Kirtland and Adam Waring from Leeds and Jack Redfern-Brown from Sheffield.

They're viewed as a major part of the Dolphins premiership credentials this season.

"This place is paradise, beach every day, sun, the polar opposite to the middle of London," Hill said.

"We have a proper winter back home. Frozen pitches, knee high water some days, you can't compare.

"Playing in the sun is so much faster and more enjoyable.

"But these three have shown up this year and upstaged me. Together we can show the Aussies what real rugby is."

Jack Redfern-Brown, Alfie Hill, Ross Kirtland and Adam Waring have loved their Aussie adventure. Photo: Patrick Woods

It was Kirtland and Redfern-Brown who first approached the club to make the move across.

"Both of us always wanted to play in Australia," Kirtland said.

"We sent out highlights off to a few clubs but didn't hear back.

"Then an email from Noosa popped up and we goggled Noosa. We said yes straight away."

It was on a going away pub crawl through Leeds when Waring caught wind of the sneaky adventure down under.

"A few beers in Ross mentioned he might have a spare room going and by the end of the night I had agreed to come over," Waring said.

"I went back to London the next day, quit my job and flew out two weeks later."

The trio, all aged 22, are in each other's pockets 24/7 living together in Noosa Springs which makes for an undoubtedly massive grocery bill.

Two of the three are also single.

"We haven't had any falling outs just yet," Redfern-Brown said.

"And we all share the cooking.

"The training is very intense though, a big fitness focus. We had a long pre-season so all the boys are in great shape.

"It's why we have gone so well."

Their dreams had almost been dashed when the pandemic peaked in April, putting the season on hold.

"We thought we would have to go home. It was on the cards," Waring said.

"Now we are into it, it's great."

While Hill said he missed "nothing much" from the motherland, his three younger teammates could think of a handful of things.

"Mum's cooking," Waring said.

"English bacon," Redfern-Brown said.

"Curry, my regular place in Leeds does a mean curry," Kirtland said.

Hill, a carpenter by trade, has gone back to TAFE to pick up some more qualifications but his comrades haven't found work.

It's the only blight on their astounding adventure. Well, other than losing the boatrace.

"We seem to be nominated for the boatrace every week and lose. But the only way is up," Kirtland said.