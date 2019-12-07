Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.
Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.
News

Meet the adorable swimmers competing at today’s major comp

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
7th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Aspiring Gympie swimmers will be treated like the professionals today when the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet is live streamed.

The Gympie Times is live streaming the meet at www. gympietimes.com.au from the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

More than 300 swimmers from 23 clubs around Queensland will descend on Gympie for the meet.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said there was plenty of excitement among the members.

Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.
Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.

“Everyone is pretty excited and there is a real buzz about being live streamed,” she said.

“It will be a huge day for the Gympie Gold Fins Club but everyone is very excited and it is fantastic opportunity to host a meet on our home turf.”

MORE:

Gympie swimmer hopes to make splash in the pool towards state champs

Event drawing hundreds of state competitors to Gympie

Two to watch on the live stream tomorrow are siblings Flynn and Immi Adriaans.

After their family moved from Goomeri, the two became Gold Fins members and this was their first swim meet at their new club.

“We lived in Goomeri for the past two years and they were members of the Goomeri Penguins,” mum Kylie Woolnough said.

“They were age champions for the past two years at Goomeri.”

Immi is inspired by madam butterfly Susie O’Neill.

“Immi wants to be like Susie O’Neill,” Woolnough said.

“We spend a lot of time watching her videos on YouTube. She said to me, ‘Mum, one day I am going to go to the Olympics’.”

The two will be competing in the 25m freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

Warm-ups start at 7.30am and ­racing is from 8.30am.

2019 gympie gold rush swim meet goomeri penguins gympie aquatic recreation centre gympie gold fins gympie sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie dog still on the run after 100km chase over 2 months

        premium_icon Gympie dog still on the run after 100km chase over 2 months

        News The elusive escapee has been spotted at Tin Can Bay Rd, Mothar Mountain, Cedar Pocket, Southside, Veteran and Beenham Valley Road.

        VIDEO: Ute veers off Mary Valley road and into tree in creek

        premium_icon VIDEO: Ute veers off Mary Valley road and into tree in creek

        News The driver was trapped but a passerby with a crowbar is believed to have helped...

        FRESH DETAILS: Police issue update on Murgon siege incident

        premium_icon FRESH DETAILS: Police issue update on Murgon siege incident

        Crime Police were negotiating with a man inside a house in Murgon at noon

        Long Flat fatal court case will drag on into 2020

        premium_icon Long Flat fatal court case will drag on into 2020

        News Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 29, is accused of dangerous driving causing death or...