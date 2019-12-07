Meet the adorable swimmers competing at today’s major comp

Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.

Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.

SWIMMING: Aspiring Gympie swimmers will be treated like the professionals today when the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet is live streamed.

The Gympie Times is live streaming the meet at www. gympietimes.com.au from the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

More than 300 swimmers from 23 clubs around Queensland will descend on Gympie for the meet.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said there was plenty of excitement among the members.

Swimming - Gympie Gold Fins members Immi and Flynn Adriaans prepare to make a big splash in the pool.

“Everyone is pretty excited and there is a real buzz about being live streamed,” she said.

“It will be a huge day for the Gympie Gold Fins Club but everyone is very excited and it is fantastic opportunity to host a meet on our home turf.”

MORE:

Gympie swimmer hopes to make splash in the pool towards state champs

Event drawing hundreds of state competitors to Gympie

Two to watch on the live stream tomorrow are siblings Flynn and Immi Adriaans.

After their family moved from Goomeri, the two became Gold Fins members and this was their first swim meet at their new club.

“We lived in Goomeri for the past two years and they were members of the Goomeri Penguins,” mum Kylie Woolnough said.

“They were age champions for the past two years at Goomeri.”

Immi is inspired by madam butterfly Susie O’Neill.

“Immi wants to be like Susie O’Neill,” Woolnough said.

“We spend a lot of time watching her videos on YouTube. She said to me, ‘Mum, one day I am going to go to the Olympics’.”

The two will be competing in the 25m freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

Warm-ups start at 7.30am and ­racing is from 8.30am.