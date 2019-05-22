Meet the 6 players who will represent Gympie at Wide Bay

REPRESENTING: Gympie squash players Hannah Wilcox, Zoe Parker, Claire Parker, Eli Hall, Lahni Edwards and Jess Wilcox are ready to represent Gympie at the Wide Bay trials in Bundaberg today.

SQUASH: Six of Gympie's best squash players will have the chance to improve their game when they head to to the Wide Bay trials in Bundaberg tomorrow.

Hannah Wilcox, Zoe Parker, Lahni Edwards, Jess Wilcox, Eli Hall and Claire Parker have worked hard to represent the Gympie region.

It was Edwards' dream to make a Wide Bay side in either squash or volleyball and in her last year of school, her commitment has paid off.

"It was a goal of mine all throughout high school to get on to a Wide Bay team,” she said.

"I did it in my final year and I am very keen. I tried to train and practice and also improve my game plan to help to get into this team. Getting into the team was a main goal of mine but I want to have fun and try my best.”

Hall has been playing for about a year.

"I like how fast paced it is and how energetic you can be,” he said.

"I like how that (reaction speed and hand-eye coordination) comes into it because I feel like I have had that naturally.”

Despite playing several sports, Hall's focus is squash.

"I just liked it a lot more. I found it was my game compared to other sports,” he said.