Meet the 56 new people educating our kids

ONE-ON-ONE: New Woolooga State School principal Mark Walters takes a relaxed approach to a reading buddies session with students (back from left) Travis Murnane, Tyler Atkinson, Cooper Jenkins, Tywin Blake, Kitana Jurgens, Riley Murnane, (middle) Mackenzie Scott, Dillion Murnane, Indica Blake (front) Phoenix Blake and Heidi Strack. Donna Jones

NO FEWER than six Gympie region schools have new principals.

Woolooga, Rainbow Beach, Wolvi, Gympie Special School, Gympie South and James Nash State High have all got new leadership from either the start of term four last year or the start of 2018.

There have also been staff additions to at least 11 more schools in the area - a total of 50 new teaching staff.

GYMPIE SOUTH

NEW principal Marie Whitfield has been a principal at several schools, from Blackwater to Biloela and Mitchelltown. She was also the acting principal at a school in Ipswich.

She says Gympie South is a wonderful school with students and staff who are welcoming, polite and with a good sense of responsibility and respect.

"Every school is unique,” Mrs Whitfield said.

"I can't wait to discover that uniqueness and celebrate ways to maximise on that moving forward, and exploring the future,” she said.

New principal at Gympie Special School Kim Kelly. Donna Jones

GYMPIE SPECIAL SCHOOL

NEW principal at Gympie Special School Kim Kelly is excited to be starting her first principal position.

Mrs Kelly is keen to promote fresh partnerships between the teachers and parents of students to help the students achieve more.

"Parents know more about their kids. In my belief system parents are hugely important to helping every student to learn.

"This school has been a hidden treasure and, with its new facilities, it's beautiful and waiting to be the best it can be. Our kids deserve it,” she said.

Mrs Kelly is joined by teacher Tracy O'Brien, who is also new to the school this year.

New staff at James Nash High School include Melissa Ayers, Brad Patten, Jackson Dodd, Gareth Francis and Amy Leszkiewicz. Scott Kovacevic

JAMES NASH

ACTING principal at James Nash Jackson Dodd is hoping to apply for the full time position in June.

Mr Dodd has been an acting principal at several other schools and has had an extensive career spanning 26 years, including as an agriculture teacher, head of department, and deputy principal at Aldridge High School in Maryborough.

Mr Dodd says he has found James Nash to be a welcoming place and a great school with a good team.

"I want to build on the success. My task is to take it beyond great,” he said.

Mr Dodd is joined by Melissa Ayers teaching legal studies, Kellie Brace in the art department, Gareth Francis teaching business, Amy Leszkiewicz in the maths department, Jo Shepherd teaching history, head of curriculum and maths teacher Brad Patten and David Cooper teaching physical education.

RAINBOW BEACH

STARTING as principal last September is new recruit Dan Staneig. He is not the only new staff member at Rainbow Beach State School as his wife, Christine is also on board this year, teaching a composite Year 2 and 3 class.

Wolvi State School principal Megan Austin and new teacher Georgia Zischke. Renee Albrecht

WOLVI

MEGAN Austin is excited to be starting her first role as principal at Wolvi State School.

"It's my school now and I have a chance to put my little touches here and there,” Mrs Austin said.

Paramount for Mrs Austin is the education, well-being and happiness of the students.

"I want to continue to provide the best for the children. I want to keep them smiling every day.

"The school has a beautiful feel about it. It felt like home when I first came here.

"We have a great community relationship with a wonderful P&C, very friendly and helpful. It's very welcoming with a lovely nice warm vibe.”

She is joined by a new Year 3-6 teacher Georgia Zischke, who specialises in science.

New Principal at Woolooga State School Mark Walters. Donna Jones

WOOLOOGA

NEW principal Mark Walters couldn't be happier in his new position at Woolooga State School.

Having previously worked at Gympie Central School, Woolooga is a slight change of pace, but one he welcomes.

"It's a wonderful, quiet, calm, lovely little town and it's a nice school and well resourced for a small school.

"I get more one-on-one time with the students and time to sit with them and give them feedback,” he said.

Mr Walters plans to focus on providing a holistic education, with plenty of fun thrown in.

"A happy kid is an engaged kid. That's a kid that's more likely to be learning.”

Mr Walters says he has a great team beside him with a fantastic teacher aide and community support.

CENTRAL

THERE are two new teachers at Central State School this year.

A composite class of Years 2-3 will have Kerry Lee Sheard as their new teacher and the Year 4s will have Lisa Borradaile.

CHATSWORTH

CHATSWORTH State School has three new additions to the staff with Leesa Millard taking on the preppies, Jess Swan teaching the Year 4s and Mitchell Henderson teaching Year 6.

The new teachers at Cooloola Christian College are (from left) Kate McDonald, Monique Reid, Nicole Donnelly and Amy Chapman. Renee Albrecht

COOLOOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

IN THE primary school there are two new staff members: Amy Chapman, who will take the prep class, and Monique Reid who, in addition to taking primary PE, is also a graphics teacher for the secondary school.

Other secondary staffers are Nicole Donnelly for humanities and science and Kate McDonald for secondary humanities.

Some of the new staff at Gympie High School are Lauren Pritchard, Janet Sonter, Rowena Thurgood and Patricia Wilson. Contributed

GYMPIE HIGH

SEVEN new members of staff are joining the team at Gympie State High School.

Patricia Wilson will be teaching science, Sarah Jane Owen will be taking hospitality classes, Emma Heah will be teaching Japanese language (also at Kia Ora State School), Janet Sonter is a special education teacher, Lauren Pritchard will be head of the arts department, Jocie Brogden will be taking science and Rowena Thurgood is the new guidance officer.

GYMPIE WEST

THERE are four new members of staff at Gympie West State School.

Amber Hughes will be teaching Year 2, Lyn Johnston will have a composite class of Years 3, 4 and 5 and Sonia Sly will be teaching a composite Year 5 and 6 class.

There is also a new language teacher starting at Gympie West where Conni Weise will be teaching the students German.

Jones Hill new staff are Sally Rogers, Bruce Powell, Rebecca Crow and Stacey Dodd. Contributed

JONES HILL

FOUR new staff members join the team at Jones Hill this year. The preps have Stacey Dodd, Sally Rogers has the Year 2s, Bruce Powel will teach a composite class of Years 3 and 4 and Rebecca Crow will teach the Year 5 class.

KIA ORA

THERE is a new languages other than English (LOTE) teacher at Kia Ora. Emma Heah will be teaching the students primary school Japanese. She will also be teaching secondary Japanese at Gympie High School.

KILKIVAN

KILKIVAN State School has one new addition, Lisa Mawhinney, who will be instructing the Year 6 class.

ONE MILE

THERE are three new staffers at One Mile State School. Sara Dawson has the preps, Jarrod Hepburn will teach the Year 3s and Jo Widdop has the Year 4 class.

ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE

SEVEN new staff have joined the St Patrick's College team.

They are: Duncan Greenbank, Simon Pieterse, Stacey Doherty, Simon Groom, Matthew Power, Cortney Claridge and Laura Evans.

THEEBINE

AT THEEBINE, Tracey Tate took over teaching at the start of term 4 in September last year, and she is responsible for educating the entire school from Prep to Year 6.

TIN CAN BAY

AT TIN Can Bay State School, Alison Hardy will be teaching three subjects - art, art technology and English.

Some of the new teachers at Victory College include Selwyn Gilmore, Patricia McManus, Damien Gainsford, Danielle Klar and A.C. Prinsloo. Renee Albrecht

VICTORY COLLEGE

VICTORY College has no fewer than six new teachers across their primary and secondary classes.

Damien Gainsford will be the Head of Primary Education and Chris Andrews takes on the Head of Secondary Education role.

Danielle Klar will be the new Year 5 teacher while in the secondary school Patricia McManus will conduct humanities classes, Selwyn Gilmore will conduct humanities and English classes and A.C. Prinsloo will be conducting maths, science and HPE classes.

* Other schools were approached but declined to respond or have no new additions to staff.