Meet the 30 gymnasts tumbling into regionals

TUMBLING TO REGIONALS: Gympie's superstars ready for the next challenge. Back (from left) Melissa Vowles, Teagan Slattery, Livy Cumner, Savanna Cross, Brooke Condon, Evie Reeman, Cadence Lawler and Elisabeth Younger. Middle (from left) Jazlyn McHutchison, Sienna Lawler, Georgia Gilchrist, Gracie Stevenson, Hayley James and Gemma Bonney and front (from left) Oliva Speed, Monique Webbe, Will Tooley, Gracie Bunn and Georgie Bunn. Bec Singh

THIRTY Gympie gymnasts will aspire to continue the Gympie Gymnastics Club's overall ranking at the Sunshine Coast Junior Regionals this Saturday.

With about 200 competitors expected, Melissa Vowles is anticipating tough competition and a goal of making the top 10 ranking.

"I am looking forward to seeing how my scores have improved since the last comp and seeing how I measure up against the higher level competitors,” she said.

"There are more competitors here because you have to attend regionals to qualify for state, if I get in the top 10 I will be happy.”

A determined Vowles is hoping this time to have a continuous bar routine.

"My last competition about a month ago, I fell off but I don't want that to happen again,” she said.

"I have been training hard and I am noticing my routine is tighter.”

Absent: Luke Murley, Nathan Smith, Aylah Kelsey, Piper Marlow-Denning, Ebony Whittaker, Kaliyah Barber, Okeana Eleftheriou, Trinity Maher, Rosalie Turner and Asha Whincop.