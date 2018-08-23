Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TUMBLING TO REGIONALS: Gympie's superstars ready for the next challenge. Back (from left) Melissa Vowles, Teagan Slattery, Livy Cumner, Savanna Cross, Brooke Condon, Evie Reeman, Cadence Lawler and Elisabeth Younger. Middle (from left) Jazlyn McHutchison, Sienna Lawler, Georgia Gilchrist, Gracie Stevenson, Hayley James and Gemma Bonney and front (from left) Oliva Speed, Monique Webbe, Will Tooley, Gracie Bunn and Georgie Bunn.
TUMBLING TO REGIONALS: Gympie's superstars ready for the next challenge. Back (from left) Melissa Vowles, Teagan Slattery, Livy Cumner, Savanna Cross, Brooke Condon, Evie Reeman, Cadence Lawler and Elisabeth Younger. Middle (from left) Jazlyn McHutchison, Sienna Lawler, Georgia Gilchrist, Gracie Stevenson, Hayley James and Gemma Bonney and front (from left) Oliva Speed, Monique Webbe, Will Tooley, Gracie Bunn and Georgie Bunn. Bec Singh
News

Meet the 30 gymnasts tumbling into regionals

Rebecca Singh
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIRTY Gympie gymnasts will aspire to continue the Gympie Gymnastics Club's overall ranking at the Sunshine Coast Junior Regionals this Saturday.

With about 200 competitors expected, Melissa Vowles is anticipating tough competition and a goal of making the top 10 ranking.

"I am looking forward to seeing how my scores have improved since the last comp and seeing how I measure up against the higher level competitors,” she said.

"There are more competitors here because you have to attend regionals to qualify for state, if I get in the top 10 I will be happy.”

A determined Vowles is hoping this time to have a continuous bar routine.

"My last competition about a month ago, I fell off but I don't want that to happen again,” she said.

"I have been training hard and I am noticing my routine is tighter.”

Absent: Luke Murley, Nathan Smith, Aylah Kelsey, Piper Marlow-Denning, Ebony Whittaker, Kaliyah Barber, Okeana Eleftheriou, Trinity Maher, Rosalie Turner and Asha Whincop.

gympie gymnastics club gympie sport junior regionals sunshine coast gymnastics women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    $100k council gift could expand USC campus

    premium_icon $100k council gift could expand USC campus

    Council News Gympie council stumps up funds to expand campus, but MP Tony Perrett has asked why ratepayers must cough up more money to fix a State Government issue.

    Fate of $3m Upper Mary St project decided by tight vote

    premium_icon Fate of $3m Upper Mary St project decided by tight vote

    Council News Controversial CBD plan's fate finalised after lengthy debate.

    5 Gympie gymnasts who leapt into the top 10

    premium_icon 5 Gympie gymnasts who leapt into the top 10

    News 'It was a big achievement and their confidence will build from here'

    25,000 reasons why this year's Muster will be the best yet

    premium_icon 25,000 reasons why this year's Muster will be the best yet

    News The Amamoor Creek State Forest campgrounds will be full to the brim.

    Local Partners