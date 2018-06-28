Meet the 23 Gympie gymnasts competing for state glory
GYMNASTICS: Twenty-three Gympie gymnasts will compete against the best in Queensland when the head to the Sunshine Coast this weekend.
With over 1000 athletes from 30 clubs, Gympie's talented bunch will be representing the region, hoping to be crowned the State Club Champions.
Spread over Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Artistic Gymnastics and the Special Olympics, there will be tough competition but Gympie gymnasts are ready for the challenge.
First-time competitor for the MAG Special Olympics Jayden Hunt will be aiming for a medal.
"I have been training two days a week and I have been training at home as well,” he said.
"My goal is to at least get a medal.”
Inspired by his older brother Bryn Upshall, Hunt has enjoyed his gymnastics.
"I look up to him and started after hearing he was involved in gymnastics,” he said.
"I have been doing gymnastics for over a year and have really enjoyed it.”
Cadence Lawler has aspirations for Junior State Championships.
"This is the first time I will be competing as part of a team and I will be hoping to get good experience and work as a team,” she said.
"I have been practising during the breaks at school and my goal for this year is the junior championships.”
WAG's head coach Teagan Cleary said despite the challenge from the Brisbane, the Gympie gymnasts will be up to the challenge.
Championships will start this Saturday at Caloundra.