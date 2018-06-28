Meet the 23 Gympie gymnasts competing for state glory

TUMBLING INTO STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Gympie gymnasts Jasmine Hunt, Marissa Smith and Ella Bowles training for the champinships.

GYMNASTICS: Twenty-three Gympie gymnasts will compete against the best in Queensland when the head to the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

With over 1000 athletes from 30 clubs, Gympie's talented bunch will be representing the region, hoping to be crowned the State Club Champions.

Gymnastics - Far Back Left - Trinity Maher, Livy Cumner, Asha Whincop, Georgie Bunn, Monique Webbe, Olivia Speed, Gracie Bunn, Cadence Lawler, Rosalie Turner. Second Back Row - Milla Kennedy, Jade Bailey, Ivy Dugdale, Lilly Carswell. Second Front - Jayden Hunt, Will Tooley, Nathan Smith. Front - Marissa Smith, Ella Bowles and Jasmine Hunt. LEEROY TODD

Spread over Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Artistic Gymnastics and the Special Olympics, there will be tough competition but Gympie gymnasts are ready for the challenge.

First-time competitor for the MAG Special Olympics Jayden Hunt will be aiming for a medal.

Gymnastics - Rosalie Turner and Trinity Maher. LEEROY TODD

"I have been training two days a week and I have been training at home as well,” he said.

"My goal is to at least get a medal.”

Gymnastics - Georgie Bunn and Olivia Speed. LEEROY TODD

Inspired by his older brother Bryn Upshall, Hunt has enjoyed his gymnastics.

"I look up to him and started after hearing he was involved in gymnastics,” he said.

"I have been doing gymnastics for over a year and have really enjoyed it.”

Gymnastics - Will Tooley and Nathan Smith. LEEROY TODD

Cadence Lawler has aspirations for Junior State Championships.

"This is the first time I will be competing as part of a team and I will be hoping to get good experience and work as a team,” she said.

Gymnastics - Jasmine Hunt, Marissa Smith, Ella Bowles. LEEROY TODD

"I have been practising during the breaks at school and my goal for this year is the junior championships.”

WAG's head coach Teagan Cleary said despite the challenge from the Brisbane, the Gympie gymnasts will be up to the challenge.

Championships will start this Saturday at Caloundra.