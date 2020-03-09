Meet the 2019/20 premiers of Gympie cricket

CRICKET: Murgon have batted their way to glory and were dubbed the premiers of Gympie Regional Cricket Association 2019/2020 on Saturday.

Murgon all-rounder Kurt McArthur’s strong effort with the bat and ball was what helped steer the side to victory over Colts.

It was a replay of last seasons grand final but this time the minor premiers were able to claim the title with five wickets in hand.

In B-grade, it was Rainbow Beach side that celebrated grand final glory with a win over Wests.

Colts won the toss and elected to bat and despite the batsmen batting time, Murgon did not give any easy runs.

Captain Guy Preston made 15 and first drop Andrew ‘Chappy’ Mallett and Brandon Sauer both made 14.

Gympie A grade cricket grand final Murgon vs. Colts – Kieran Askin dismisses Colts captain Guy Preston. Picture: Shane Zahner

Colts were bowled for 106, McArthur took 5/19 and Kieran Askin took 2/23.

Despite the low total, Colts are known for their strong bowling attack and the Murgon batsmen would need a decent performance.

It was not the best start for the visitors, their openers and first drop fell for nine runs but batting at number four Lehman Brunjes fell one run short of 50.

Gympie A grade cricket grand final Murgon vs. Colts – Murgon captain Ashley Sippel and Kurt McArthur with victory hugs. Picture: Shane Zahner

Captain Ashley ‘Lizard’ Sippel was 27 not out and McArthur was 12 not out to get the final runs.

Colts former captain Anthony Smerdon took 2/27 and Chappy, Sam Lang and paceman Chris Hughes took one wicket each.