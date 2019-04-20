Meet the 19 faces of our first Gympie Devils women's team

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: It is their inaugural season this year and there is plenty for supporters to get excited about.

The Gympie Devils women's side has played one game so far this season and has had four players selected in the Sunshine Coast women's side.

"It is the 47th Battalion (competition) which is played in about three weeks,” Devils head coach Troy Carlson said.

"Peta Dray, Siehanna Mickelo, Ivana Fuller and Sophia Fisher have been selected.

"They will go good and they won't be out of their depth and will definitely step up for the occasion.”

A forfeit by the opposition in round 1 last weekend against grand finalists Kawana was the Devils' first win of the season 36-10.

"It was a good win, they were very excited,” Carlson said.

"There are a few things to work on but it will be good to have a bye for Easter this weekend.”

Despite having only played one game, Carlson is confident his side can make the finals.

"They will play finals footy but whether we play that next step we will see how we go,” he said.

"They have gelled together well and there is a good culture within the team.

"Anyone new that comes in, they make them feel welcome and they want to stay.”

"I am very happy with their improvement from the last game and the speed of the play of the ball in the ruck,” he said.

"They have been communicating well with each other in defence and attack.

"Last weekend they were backing each other. When someone went through the gap there were three to four players in support.”

Devils have found strength from their attacking style of play but it is their defence that will need a bit of work.

"They need to work on getting up off the line,” Carlson said.

"They are standing flat footed.

"They wait for the attacking team to come to them rather than moving up and defending their line.

"They're improving with more numbers but still need to work on that line speed.”

There have been three players this season that are important to the side's success.

"Joelene Scott has been good at hooker.

"She tested out Kawana around the ruck, she ran around the markers off their play the ball,” Carlson said.

"The two halves Peta Dray and Ellen Mosby worked really well together.

"Peta played off the back of Ellen. She can step well and has a lot of speed.

"Ellen moved from second row into the halves last weekend and she settles the ship, controls the ruck, plays it safe and gets them moving forward.

"These players will be important to get the side moving forward.”