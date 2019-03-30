Menu
Body surfing echidna
Offbeat

WATCH: Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th Mar 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 5:44 AM

SO how does an echidna body surf? 

Well, it's kind of an awkward rolly-polly backstroke where they use their beaks as a snorkel. 

While horse riding on Boambee Beach, I thought there was a  chunk of driftwood being washed around the surf. 

You can of course imagine my shock upon realising it was in fact an echidna who had clearly made its way down from the sand dunes, luckily avoiding cars, to possibly cool off in the surf.

Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach.
Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach.

This guy didn't just splash around in the water, he decided to show off his swimming skills to videographer Brett Vercoe.

We'll let the video show you just how special this moment was and what a cute character the echidna is.


