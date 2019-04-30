Meet impressive student leaders of 4 Gympie high schools

GYMPIE STATE HIGH SCHOOL CAPTAINS

Lewiis Crump

I ENJOY playing basketball and listening to podcasts.

I value my family and friends above all else and pride myself on my work ethic and ability to strive to achieve my full potential.

Some other things I appreciate in life are animals, good food and good vibes.

Lewiis Crump

What it means to be a school captain:

Being a leader means standing for what you believe and, in doing so, wanting to make the lives of the people around you better.

A leader exhibits moral and ethical courage and is dedicated to making a positive impact on others.

Jack Marshall

I ENJOY archery and skateboarding in my spare time to relax.

I love my friends and enjoy the company of others.

Science is my forte, but you'll also catch me working in retail or participating in community events.

No matter what I am doing, I always give it my best shot.

Jack Marshall

What it means to be a school captain:

Being a captain is more than just a badge. To me it's the positive impact we have on others and the choices we make to involve ourselves and the community - that matters.

A captain is someone who strives to bring people up and encourage everyone to do their best. For me, I hope to uphold the qualities of a dedicated role model by proving I can make a difference in the lives of many.

Emily Noon

I AM passionate about Japanese, Drama and sociology.

I love laughing and cracking a few jokes with my friends and aim to be a positive influence to those around me.

Some of my hobbies include playing and listening to music reading, socialising, and being an active member in the school and wider community.

Emily Noon

What is means to be a school captain:

Captaincy to me is having the ability to positively influence your peers and provide everyone with equal opportunities.

Leadership isn't what you say it's what you do. You can come up with awesome ideas but you need to be able to effectively exercise them.

I strive to be a leader and role model who is dedicated, enthusiastic and approachable.

Amelia McDermott

I LOVE all things biology and chemistry and value time with my family and friends immensely. I enjoy a good laugh, the kind that makes your stomach hurt and camping is my favourite thing to do.

When I am not studying or working in a pharmacy, I try to get outdoors and participate in a game of soccer or take my kayak out for the day.

Amelia McDermott

What it means to be a school captain:

To be a leader to me not only means taking action, but recognising the actions of others and the effect this has on the broader community.

It means being inspirational and passionate about your role and open minded to concepts and ideas varied from your own as well as striving to encourage students to be the best versions of themselves.

JAMES NASH STATE HIGH SCHOOL CAPTAINS

Alfie Kay

BEING a school captain at James Nash is about representing the students of the school both at school and in the wider community.

Alfie Kay

Being school captain allows me to do this through both organising and participating in events at school and attending community events with my fellow school captains and students.

I believe this style of leadership encourages other students, especially the younger grades, to get involved and make the most of their time at James Nash.

Harrison Tomkinson

MY NAME is Harrison Tomkinson and I am one of our four proud leaders at James Nash State High School for 2019.

Harrison Tomkinson

Being a school captain represents an opportunity to not only motivate but most importantly inspire my peers to achieve the success they can all attain from our school.

This year we will strive to create a great school environment where the students can study for their future in a safe and welcoming school; where they are all accepted for who they are.

Lahni Edwards

I BELIEVE that being a school captain is an honour and a privilege.

Lahni Edwards

It's such a wonderful feeling being able to represent this school and be the voice for all the staff and students - to be able to unite the school and bring out the best in each and every individual.

I love James Nash because it has given me so many amazing opportunities and, in this role, I wish to give back to this wonderful school - leading with pride and passion.

Zoe Powell

I BELIEVE leadership is often about the heart, about really caring about the people around you; accepting everyone and being able to empower them to be their best.

Zoe Powell

I am proud to be one of the four school captains of James Nash, as I love our school and I love having the opportunity to give back.

I'm honoured to have a chance to empower students to get involved with school and community events, inspire them to do the best they can and enjoy themselves at the same time.

ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE SCHOOL LEADERS

College Captains - Taylah Jordan, Bryn JenkinsConvenor -Rose CannFaith & Mission - Tom Durai, Lakkari Mason, Nicholas LaffeyLife of the School / Events - Laurianne Gateka, Lucas DeckerHouse Convenors - Chisholm - Shellie Joseph, Horan - Darcy Cartwright, McAuley - Lizzie Waters, Rice - Mackenzie Morgan

IT IS an immense honour to be members of the St Patrick's College Student Representative Council for 2019.

Holding such important positions within the school has been extremely rewarding for us all.

We strive to be the best role models we possibly can by getting involved wherever we can and encouraging other students to do the same.

The most gratifying aspect of being leaders of the school is that we can provide and create opportunities for younger students.

Through this, we are also able to foster valuable memories that they can then carry into their senior schooling years.

Having the ability to input our ideas and see how they contribute to creating a successful event is so fulfilling.

By organising and running the events, we get to share in the younger student's experiences and enjoy reflecting on our younger years at St Pat's.

The involvement from the entirety of the Year 12 cohort is so heartening; their support has had a huge impact on the success of the school year so far.

It is truly rewarding to be part of the SRC, and we all look forward to continuing our involvement in the school community for the remainder of our final year of high school.

VICTORY COLLEGE SCHOOL LEADERS

Hannah Brebner

I AM frequently asked questions along the lines of: What makes a good leader? What comes to mind when you think of leadership? What are the qualities one must possess to succeed in leadership?

This year I have started to form answers to those questions.

Leadership is more than standing in front of people and telling them what to do and what is right and wrong. It is more than a badge and title.

To me, it is being able to connect to the people around you and help guide them through both good and tough times.

Leadership is about being there for my peers and helping them reach their full potential; training them to become better leaders of tomorrow.

Being a leader at Victory College is possibly one of the most amazing things I could have asked for going into Year 12.

I find it incredibly rewarding, and it always leaves me wanting to do more; to connect with more students, to help more people and organise more events.

I have made so many memories as Faith Captain this term and I am excited to make more as the year progresses.

Mitchell Gainsford

FOR me personally, leadership is a respected virtue not determined by our words but rather by the way we present and display leadership to others.

Leadership is not determined by an individual's position or role, it is not a quality we are born with, but rather it is a quality that may be developed.

A true leader strives to assist everyone and to help guide people to achieve their potential.

It is a great honour to serve Victory College as a captain.

Through this role, I am able to have a more connected relationship with the students and staff within our College, and I have the perfect opportunity to help lead students and encourage them to strive towards fulfilling their individual potential.

Sarah Speirs

IT IS an honour to be one of the captains at Victory College for 2019.

For me, being a leader isn't about a fancy badge or a title; it is about being a reliable voice for the students. Leadership isn't about being more important than other students or being more popular; it is about helping the students to make Victory College the best school it can possibility be.

I am both very honoured and blessed to be able to serve as a college captain, and to have the chance to give back to the college, as I am very grateful for all it has done for me.