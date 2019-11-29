Meet Gympie’s newly crowned princess

AFTER 12 months of placing her fate in the hands of a judging panel, Gympie’s Libby Corbet has been crowned a National Rodeo Association Junior Rodeo Princess 2020.

The 12-year-old won the quest final last Saturday at the Caboolture rodeo, capping off an arduous process.

Throughout the year, Corbet competed in quests, travelling around Queensland in preparation for the final series.

Libby Corbet and her horse Max.

“The 2019 princess is a friend of mine and she actually said to me that I should try out. I decided to compete in a few quests and I loved it. I progressed through the year and then I decided that I wanted to run for the title,” she said.

“At each quest I was asked personality questions, sitting an exam testing my knowledge and testing my horsemanship through my riding patterns.

Libby Corbet.

“My horse Max is my best friend and I would not have gotten this far without him. I owe it all to him.”

Corbet was surprised to have won the title for the 2020 crown.

“When I started I never thought I would have gotten this far and I was really overwhelmed before the announcement I did not even hear them call my name,” she said.

“I celebrated with my family after it sank in I had won and I got to hold the Queensland flag when each of the rodeo winners were announced, so that was really cool and it was a privilege to hold the flag.”

Libby Corbet.

Corbet hoped to use this position to encourage younger female riders.

“I love being princess because I want to inspire other young girls and have them thinking ‘wow, I want to do that one day’. I want to be a role model for the younger female riders.”

Corbet will need to show how committed the princess is to the sport.

“You have to show your community spirit,” she said.

“You need to show how devoted you are to the sport and raising money, it can be anything really.

Libby Corbet.

“I held a barrel race day earlier in the year, and the money we raised was from the competitors’ entry fees and I also held a raffle with Gympie businesses donating prizes. That was a huge event and it was drawn in August.”

The St Patrick’s College student has the chance to work with the contenders for the 2021 crown.

“I will have to run quests for the upcoming royalty,” she said.

“Organising prizes for the winners and also the horsemanship the competitors will be doing.

“I am very thankful to my mum and dad who are committed to taking me around everywhere and allowing me to compete at these events.”

It is through this achievement that Corbet is The Gympie Times Player of the Week.