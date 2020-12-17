Menu
The Gympie Chamber of Commerce members have elected their new board of business leaders to take on 2021. Pictures: Contributed
News

Meet Gympie’s new Chamber of Commerce board for 2021

Kristen Camp
17th Dec 2020 1:00 AM
Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce Board is elected by the members every year and is made up of local business people who volunteer their time to better the Gympie Region.

In 2021, there have been a few changes to who holds each position, new member Angeline Medland joining the board.

Ms Medland was born in Gympie and has 19 years of experience in education, employment, government and not for profit organisations.

As the Campus Lead at USC Gympie Ms Medland is responsible for establishing the strategic direction of the campus and delivering campus priorities, ultimately enriching the region and community.

President Tony Goodman said they are holding their first breakfast of 2021 on February 10, which will include the speakers of Mayor Glen Hartwig, CEO of Gympie Regional Council Shane Gray and Scott Rowe from Regional Development Australia.

Here are the board members for 2021:

Tony Goodman – President

Brendan Allen – Vice President

Sharlene Makin – Treasurer

Petra Van Beek – Board Secretary/Membership Coordinator

Jason Virtue – Minutes Secretary/Board Member

Justin Lippiatt – Board Member

Scott Sutton – Board Member

Adam Madill – Board Member

Angeline Medland – Board Member

