Meet Gympie’s most stylish baby

COMPETITION was close in the hunt for Gympie's Most Stylish Baby, but in the end it was little Delilah Lynch whose funky fashion sense caught the eye of voters.

The photo that got Delilah her title as Gympie’s Most Stylish Baby for 2020. Picture: Camilla Lynch

At just four and a half months old the Gympie trendsetter took the crown out of 19 competitors with 27 per cent of the vote, showing she might take after her uncle - a former model- mother Camilla Lynch said.

Chase Gibbon, who captured 18 per cent of the vote and Mackenzie on 13 per cent of the vote were other competition favourites.

Gympie's smallest 2020 style queen was born in Buderim, just days before Queensland announced it's first set of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures, meaning some of her biggest fans did not have the chance to meet her until a month later.

"She was born Tuesday the 17th of March and by Thursday we went into lockdown," Camilla said.

"We were away from family. No grandparents could come and visit - it did fee a bit isolating.

"It was all new to us."

Delilah as a newborn sleeping in style. Picture: Camilla Lynch

When restrictions eased Delilah's grandparents more than made up for their time apart, and are partly responsible for her trendsetting ways.

"When I was pregnant we didn't find out the gender - when she was born a girl that was super exciting.

"My mum just rushed out and bought all these cute girl outfits."

The tiny tot, who family says is the spitting image of Camilla as a baby, already has a favourite colour - blush pink.

Delilah rugged up in style on a trip to Rainbow Beach with parents Rick and Camilla Lynch. Picture: Camilla Lynch

It pairs well with numerous colours and patterns and is adorable as a cute headband colour - one of Delilah's signature wardrobe pieces.

Tall for her age, the healthy bubba outgrows a lot of her outfits quickly - giving her the chance to show off more.

Comfort is always a priority though, Camilla said, as playing is always on the agenda with Delilah.

Delilah finds out about her win as Gympie's Most Stylish Baby. Picture: Camilla Lynch

With her cheeky side showing through, Delilah's big grin tops off any outfit the tot shows off.

And she has a very inquisitive side, her mother says, so one day, no doubt she will want to know what all of the fuss over her is about.