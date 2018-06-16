Meet Gympie's future Maroons

SUPER STARS: Tia McLellan, Selwyn Cobbo, Charlotte Blackwood and Alec Jardine ready for the next challenge.

Rugby League: Gympie Devils juniors will be aiming for a big play in the Central Crows side and getting selected for Queensland.

The five talented players are from the Sunshine Coast Falcons boys' and girls' side which were undefeated in all three games.

Tia McLellan, Charlotte Blackwood, Courtney-Lee Whittaker, Selwyn Cobbo and Alec Jardine could not be missed by the selectors.

Selwyn Cobbo takes on the defence.

Charlotte and Tia's lethal combination had Charlotte score twice in the corner and their cut-out passes could not be stopped.

"It was such a great experience and it was so great to have Charlotte with me because she made such a big difference. I don't think we would have done this well,” Tia said.

"The cut-out passes were gold for Falcons as they tricked the defence and opened holes for our players to go through.”

Tia McLellan is the keen playmaker who set up two tries for Charlotte in the corner.

Gympie's own Latrell Mitchell said Selwyn could not be stopped as he streamrolled over the defence for four tries.

"The half-back did a cut-out pass which I grabbed cleanly,” Latrell said.

"The defender was my old teammate that I barged over for the try.

Alec Jardine is the forward every club needs.

"I am confident about making the Queensland side because I have been training really hard.

"I got the feel for the tough competition in Chinchilla and will be working even harder.”

Charlotte Blackwood hopes to side step around the defence.

Alec said the competition matches were a big step up from Devils.

"It was tough, you would only make about 10 metres when you were running,” he said.

Next stop for these five will be Mackay in July.