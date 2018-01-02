Meet Gympie's first baby of the new year

WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Midwife Elizabeth Tarlinton helped Ruby Jean Lyne become the first Gympie child to be born in 2018.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Midwife Elizabeth Tarlinton helped Ruby Jean Lyne become the first Gympie child to be born in 2018. Scott Kovacevic

RUBY Jean Lyne was not going to be kept waiting.

Gympie Hospital's first baby of the new year let her mother know in the last few minutes of 2017 that she was on the way.

And very soon there was no turning back - and no time for delays.

"About five minutes to midnight we realised we had to get to the hospital,” Ruby's mum, Belinda Findlay, said yesterday.

"She let us know.

"We didn't have to rush, but we did have to get in here. Everything's good.

"It wasn't too hard and it all went well.”

Weighing in at 3.03kg, Ruby arrived at 6.18am.

"I wasn't planning on a New Year's Day baby,” Belinda said.

"She was due tomorrow,

"She was just a little early.

Ruby has two big brothers, both of whom arrived more on the late side, making Ruby's

arrival one day ahead of schedule all the more unexpected.

Overall, it was a very exciting way to start 2018.

"She's probably not the first in Australia,”

midwife Elizabeth Tarlinton said.

"But she is definitely the first in the Gympie area,” she said.

Belinda added, "Everything's good. I

feel fine now that it's over.

"She's my third one.”

Ruby joins a family of dad, James Lyne and two big brothers, Kallen, 7, and James Jnr, 5.

There are also two grandmothers, Jean Lyne and Rhonda Findlay, very excited about the newest member of their families.

As Ms Tarlinton suggested, Ruby was not quite the first baby born in Australia for 2018.

She was just a few hours behind Australia's first new arrival of the year.

Australia's first baby of the 2018 is reportedly a healthy baby boy of 4.15kg.

He was born at 1.20am at Sydney's Westmead Hospital.

At last report yesterday, he had yet to be named.

His mum, Sainzaya Enkhtaivan was reported to be well and in good spirits after what she said was a long labour.