Meet Gympie's Falcons development players of 2019

IN THE RUNNING: Gympies Sunny Coast Falcons (back) Zac Graton, Callum Edwards, Liam Garrett, Tyler Lansaw, Ethan Brown, Tully McLellan, (front) Marissa Nicholson and Charlotte Blackwood. Absent: Jack Baumgart, Tane Bentley and Blaine Watson. Troy Jegers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie junior Devils talent continues to grow as 11 players prepare to head to the Sunshine Coast today and tomorrow for a chance of selection in the Falcons divisional team.

Zac Garton, 12, Callum Edwards, 16, Liam Garrett, 14, Tyler Lansaw, 16, Ethan Brown, 15, Tully McLellan, 14, Marissa Nicholson, 14, Charlotte Blackwood, 14, Jack Baumgart, 14, Tane Bentley, 13 and Blaine Watson, 13, will represent Gympie in the Falcons development squad.

Forward Garrett was brought to the game after watching the National Rugby League on television.

"I have been playing for about eight years. It looked fun and it was fun,” he said.

"I love tackling and meeting new players.”

Garrett hopes to play professionally and has found inspiration in Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who is on the cusp of an NRL debut.

"I love to play for the Melbourne Storm or the North Queensland Cowboys,” he said.

"It will be good to see him come up in the A-grade.

"The inspiration I take from him is that it doesn't matter where you come from you can still make it up there.”

Second-rower Lansaw will shift from his usual position to the centres.

"I am a versatile player. I play in the forward, centre and second-row in the trials,” he said.

"It is fun especially when you get the ball. Playing for Gympie you get the ball all the time.”

Garton has played footy for about eight years and this is the first time will join the Falcons.

"I only got to play one game of the trials because I was away for the first game,” he said.

"It was a good game. We played Coolum and beat them by quite a bit and I got a few tries.

"I will play in either the second row or front row.”

Gympie Junior Rugby League president Ben Dore said it would be a great experience for these players.

"It is great for the children that have been selected,” Dore said.

"It will be a good experience for them.

"From a club perspective we like players making development sides.”

Dore it was good for players to receive feedback from other coaches.

"Generally they get a different experience because it is a higher level of footy,” he said.

"It exposes you to different coaching methods.”