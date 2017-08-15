29°
Meet Gympie's cutest farm dog

Rowan Schindler
| 15th Aug 2017 5:28 PM
Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.
Rowan Schindler

Meet Honey, the eight-week-old miniature fox terrier puppy who is possibly the Gympie region's most adorable farm dog.

Kelly Garrett, 39, is a fourth generation farmer and picked Honey from a Brisbane breeder a few weeks ago.

 

Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.
Rowan Schindler

She shared a photo of her new best friend on her family's business Facebook page, Mary Valley Farmers.

Born in winter, the Garrett's gave her a coat to keep her warm.

"Meet the new farm hound Miss Honey. She's so cute. Check out her coat. Her nana made it for her out of a sock," Ms Garrett wrote on Facebook.

 

Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.
Rowan Schindler

The Garrett's run a farming business near Kandanga and Honey will be a companion dog for her new humans.

Ms Garrett said Honey is already more than a handfull.

"I gave her a cat bell so we know where she is, she gets under everyone's feet," she said.

"Her coat is made out of a sock, mum made it for her."

 

Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.
Rowan Schindler

The Garrett's farm grows vegetables, bananas, citrus, and garlic to name a few.

Ms Garrett said Honey will not be a working farm dog, but won't restrict her with a short leash.

"She'll be a companion dog but I'm sure she'll get amongst it," she said.

 

Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.
Rowan Schindler
