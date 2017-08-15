Meet Gympie's cutest farm dog

Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.

Meet Honey, the eight-week-old miniature fox terrier puppy who is possibly the Gympie region's most adorable farm dog.

Kelly Garrett, 39, is a fourth generation farmer and picked Honey from a Brisbane breeder a few weeks ago.

She shared a photo of her new best friend on her family's business Facebook page, Mary Valley Farmers.

Born in winter, the Garrett's gave her a coat to keep her warm.

"Meet the new farm hound Miss Honey. She's so cute. Check out her coat. Her nana made it for her out of a sock," Ms Garrett wrote on Facebook.

The Garrett's run a farming business near Kandanga and Honey will be a companion dog for her new humans.

Ms Garrett said Honey is already more than a handfull.

"I gave her a cat bell so we know where she is, she gets under everyone's feet," she said.

"Her coat is made out of a sock, mum made it for her."

The Garrett's farm grows vegetables, bananas, citrus, and garlic to name a few.

Ms Garrett said Honey will not be a working farm dog, but won't restrict her with a short leash.

"She'll be a companion dog but I'm sure she'll get amongst it," she said.