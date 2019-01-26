Menu
2019 Australia Day ceremony Gympie. Ms Wimas Anggraeni becomes emotional.
2019 Australia Day ceremony Gympie. Ms Wimas Anggraeni becomes emotional. Josh Preston
News

Meet Gympie's 15 newest Australian citizens

JOSH PRESTON
by
26th Jan 2019 6:10 PM
THE Gympie region officially welcomed 15 brand new Australian citizens as part of the official Australia Day Ceremony at the Civic Centre this morning.

Each new citizen received their Australian citizenships from Mayor Mick Curran, and some were emotional upon making their big step official.

"I'm really nervous ... I just want to say I'm so thankful and so proud to call myself Australian,” Ms Wimas Anggraeni said.

Others shared humorous stories from their own Gympie journeys.

"It's a great honour to be here today,” Scottish-Australian Dr Rebecca Freshney said.

"I came here six years ago to work at the local hospital, and the first weekend I went to the local races and met my husband.”

Cr Curran said he was honoured to help the region's newest Australians make their citizenships official.

"It truly is an honour for me to see the achievements of our residents and to celebrate with you all today,” Cr Curran said.

"Today you are making the choice to join a nation which values freedom, diversity and equality.

"We are unlike any other country in the world. We've got lamingtons, the Great Barrier Reef and one of the most laid back lifestyles you could ask for.

"Not only are you joining the Australian community today, you are also a part of our Gympie regional community, and together with your family and friends, you will make our region a better place to live.”

Catch Tuesday's edition of The Gympie Times for more photos from today's event.

GYMPIE'S NEWEST AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Dr Rebecca Freshney

Ms Ivy Pernia

Mr Barry Spottiswood

Mrs Gail Spottiswood

Mrs Maria Altenhofen

Mrs Tyla-jo Elmer

Mrs Yvonne Harris

Mrs Gillian Manning

Mr Richard Manning

Ms Rachel Sharp 　

Ms Wimas Anggraeni

Mr Ami Chand

Ms Hem Lata

Mr Siddhas Chand

Ms Tanja Harris

Gympie Times

