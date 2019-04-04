Meet Gympie Netball's 2019 representatives

NETBALL: Thirty-five netballers will represent the Gympie region this year in under-14, U13 and U12 teams.

The U14s and U13s will compete at the State Age Championships at Pine Rivers in July, the pinnacle of representative netball in Queensland.

"It's about five years since we last had a team going away for state age,” Gympie netball president Colleen Miller said.

Gympie and District netball state reps for 2019 - from left Under-14s player Lauren Cartwright, Under-12s player Jessica Lynch and Under-13s Jaydee Marschke. Bec Singh

"We have some good talent among the teams and we do like to send a team in each division where possible.”

Centre and U14 team representative Lauren Cartwright has been playing since Netsetgo. "I can't wait to play the harder teams. We go in a circle here with teams in our comp so it will be good to play every team and get a challenge,” Cartwright said.

"It will be good to see how we grow over the few days and how our team compares against the established clubs.” This is U13 shooter Jaydee Marschke's second year in rep. "State Age will be a bigger carnival, a lot more tiring than one day. The team is working on their fitness and stamina,” she said.

Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller. Renee Albrecht

"We have been working on our agility and making sure we are coming forward for the ball and not going behind because a lot of girls will be tall.” Communication is another area the U13s are hoping to improve on before July. "Talking a bit more on the court and reading each other,” Marschke said.

"There are little changes that I have seen that have improved.”