Meet Gympie Hospital's newest star interns

THE DOCTORS ARE IN: Caitlin Hodgman and Tyson Pardon have joined 63 other young doctors in starting their internships in the Sunshine Coast region. Dr Pardon,30, will work as one of three interns at Gympie Hospital this term.

THREE of Queensland's best and brightest junior doctors will take an exciting leap in their budding medical careers with internships at Gympie Hospital starting this month.

The latest batch of Gympie interns will join 62 others from the Sunshine Coast region and 781 in total across the state, with two starting in the hospital's Emergency Department and one in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Among them is 30-year-old Tyson Pardon, the first intern to start work at Gympie Hospital this year after previously spending part of his training there as a member of the Queensland Rural Medical Education "Longlook” program.

Dr Pardon, who completed undergraduate studies at the University of the Sunshine Coast and postgraduate studies at Griffith University, said it was "nice to get the ball rolling” on the new opportunity.

He said he was excited to get to know his patients.

"It's a pretty privileged position,” he said.

"I'll be able to do the job properly this time, so doing the job from start to finish.

"Gympie Hospital's got a great reputation, and from my experiences there last year, it's a really good crowd to be amongst and a really professional team to learn from.”

Dr Pardon said he had felt the desire to enter the medical profession from a young age.

"I did some volunteer work a few years after school, and at that point I realised I wanted to train ... and be able to help people more than as an untrained person,” he said.

The new interns will participate in a week-long orientation as part of the program to familiarise themselves with each hospital, its services and clinical practice and procedures.

They then begin rotations through a variety of units that may include general medicine, surgery, emergency medicine and additional elective terms in other specialised areas.

Fifteen interns in total will work at Gympie Hospital through five rotations spanning across the year.

Queensland Health Acting Executive Director of Medical Services Dr Mauritius Du Toit said the internship would prove a "very important year in the development of young doctors”.

"By the end of 2019, interns will have completed terms in medicine, emergency medicine and surgery and will have also participated in a specifically designed intensive program of education and professional development opportunities, in accordance with national standards and requirements set by external accreditation agencies,” Dr Du Toit said.

"These young doctors have already spent years completing their undergraduate training, and are now entering a new exciting, but demanding, period of their careers.

"As hospital interns they will be important members of staff, helping to meet the ever-increasing demand for health services across the Sunshine Coast and surrounding areas.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said there wouldn't be "one single day the work of these doctors doesn't improve the lives of others”.