Meet the farmer marrying a total stranger on TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Gympie man Mick Gould will meet his bride at the altar on reality dating show.

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Gympie man Mick Gould will meet his bride at the altar on reality dating show. Channel 9

A LOCAL farmer with a cheeky personality is about to become a reality TV star.

Gympie plasterer and hobby farm owner Mick Gould hopes to meet the woman of his dreams on Married At First Sight.

The 31-year-old is described as a "true-blue Aussie farmer" and a "loveable larrikin, funny, cheeky and quirky" in a bio released by Channel 9.

Mr Gould is looking for a woman who loves his banter as much as his animals, with his homestead boasting 18 sheep, seven chickens, nine guinea fowl and two dogs.

His most recent break-up, which happened six months he went on the show, left him heartbroken and he says he's ready to learn from his mistakes .

In the extreme social experiment, three experts match singles who meet for the first time on their wedding day. They then go on a honeymoon and return to Sydney where they live together for the duration of the experiment or until they decide to split.

Mr Gould is not the first Queensland farmer to appear on the show. Maryborough man Sean Hollands featured on Married two years ago and while he got off to a good start with bride Susan Rawlings, their romance didn't last.

Mr Hollands did find love after the show, though, with Gold Coast mum and fellow horse lover Roslyn Buerkner.

"In a way the experiment worked," he told the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

"I really believe, still to this day, being on the show helped Roslyn and I get together.

"My advice is - don't worry about dating sites, get involved in your local charities and meet people with the same interests. "It'll come to you when you're not looking."

The new season of Married At First Sight premieres on Monday, January 28 on Nine.