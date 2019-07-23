Meet the author 'carving place in Christian fiction arena'

Toowoomba author Jessica Kate will launch her debut novel this Saturday.

Toowoomba author Jessica Kate will launch her debut novel this Saturday. Contributed

A PODCAST host and author is "carving her own place in the Christian fiction arena" with the launch of her debut novel.

Toowoomba novelist Jessica Kate will launch book Love and Other Mistakes at Koorong's Toowoomba store on Saturday, September 28.

"I grew up visiting Koorong in Toowoomba and spending way too long looking at every book on the shelves, so to walk in and see my own book there was incredibly surreal," she said.

Ms Kate is the co-host of StoryNerds, a podcast about books and pop culture recorded in Toowoomba.

Love and Other Mistakes follows Natalie Groves, who believes she was meant for great things.

The cover of Love And Other Mistakes.

But after her fiancé Jeremy Walters breaks off their engagement and leaves town and her father is diagnosed with cancer, Natalie's grand plans evaporate and God feels very far away.

Fast-forward seven years, and an internship presents Natalie a chance at her destiny, but she needs a job to work around it.

And the only offer available is worse than a life sentence: Jeremy is back in town and desperate for help with his infant son and troubled teenage niece.

It has been described as a novel filled with "wit, sass and grit".

"American or Australian, we can all relate to feeling betrayed, sidelined and left out, either by loved ones or even God," Ms Kate said.

"We also know that joy when we realise how much we're loved and wanted. While I've also had fun injecting specifics about Australia and Aussie characters into the American setting, the emotion is universal."

The launch starts at 11am, and will include a book signing, games, a reading by Kate and book discounts.