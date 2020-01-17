Menu
Gympie Cats women team for 2020.
Meet 17 faces of the Gympie Cats 2020 team

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
17th Jan 2020 2:47 PM
AUSSIE RULES: There has been a revamp in the Gympie Cats side and they have revealed their new captain for the season ahead.

Taylor Jardine is no stranger when it comes to sport and as one of the senior players in the side has been rewarded for her efforts and will lead the team.

“I have played four or five season for the Cats. I did not expect it but it is a nice reward for being here for so long,” she said.

“I do not come from an AFL background family-wise, it has always been rugby but I started playing AFL when I was in Year 11 and it just stuck.”

They girls have their first game of the season against Bay Power today and Jardine said despite the new players, there is talent within the team.

“We have a lot of girls from different sporting disciplines and everyone is forming well as a team,” she said.

“We have a lot of talent I feel can blossom over the next eight weeks.”

Gympie Cats women team 2020 - Taylor Jardine captain. Photo: Bec Singh
This is the first time in her playing career that Jardine has been given the captaincy.

“It is quite daunting because I am a team player and I just like to see everyone play as a team and I do not like to see someone dictate.

“It is something I will use in this role. I feel I can keep everyone motivated and just build a good team morale.”

Cats v Bay Power at 3pm at Ray Warren Oval.

