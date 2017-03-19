Meet 10 furry and feathered friends waiting at the RSPCA

One-year-old Tibby is waiting to meet his new best friend at the Gympie RSPCA.

IT'S never too late to make new friends, and Gympie's RSPCA could be the perfect place to do so.

Whether your looking for a cat, dog, or chicken, your forever friend could be waiting for you in the list below.

Adoption fees include the pet, my desexing, microchip and health check to ensure vaccinations, worming and flea treatments are up to date.

Buddy

Buddy. Contributed

Buddy is looking for a new home to spend his days just lazing about and being a good mate to whoever is lucky enough to adopt this mixed Australian cattle dog.

At 13 years of age he is getting on but still likes to go for a short walk and have a bit of a play, and could be the one you fall in love with.

Carma

Carma. Contributed

Carma is a sweet little lady who is looking for a gentle home with older kids as she can be a little shy to begin with.

This four-year-old great swiss mountain dog will need secure fencing to keep me safe in my yard, and would ideally like to meet any future yard mates before heading off to her new forever home.

Encee

Encee. Contributed

As sweet as she looks, 10-month-old Encee is a low fuss easy going girl, very delicate with a petite build and a soft, loving nature to match.

While loved at the shelter, they would love to see her go to a deserving furever home.

Flicker

Flicker. Contributed

This lovable two-year-old promises to love and cherish you for the rest of your life, and only asks for love and cuddles in return.

Jeckle

Jeckle. Contributed

Jeckle is looking for a place to call home with lots of hens to keep him on his toes.

This handsome boy is looking forward to going to his new forever home.

Kandy

Kandy. Contributed

Kandy is a sweet young girl who is in search for her new forever home.

She is extremely lovable and will shower you with all the affection she can muster.

A well-socialised nine-month-old, this staffordshire bull terrier loves people dearly.

Mack

MacK. Contributed

Mack is a young cat who is looking for new home.

At only four months old, he is still very much a kitten at heart and will be a joy to have in any home.

Paris

Paris. Contributed

Paris is the sweetest ginger kitten you'll ever meet, a cuddly three-month-old who loves to play with her friends and enjoys a good snuggle.

Tibby

Tibby. Contributed

Tibby is looking forward to going to her new forever home.

She gave birth to six beautiful kittens a few days after coming into care, and now her kittens are old enough to look after themselves she can find that special person to take care of her.

Tyce

Tyce. Contributed

A shy bullmastiff/labrador retriever, one-year-old Tyce is looking to meet new friends who can show him all the joys to be found in the world.