Meeet Gympie's off-road rider ripping it up on the track

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Gympie's Noah Ferguson will aiming for a top three spot at world titles. Renee Albrecht

AUSSIE pride will be on the line for Gympie rider Noah Ferguson when he represents his country at the Junior Motocross World Championships in three weeks.

With the championships held in Australia, Horsham Victoria, for the first time, Ferguson believes he has what it takes to finish in the top three.

"It is very exciting but nerve racking at the same time because I will be competing against the world's best riders and representing my country for the first time,” he said.

"My strategy is to do the best I can and try for a top three finish. Considering it is my first time at worlds I will be very happy with a top three.”

The champion rider recently celebrated success on the track when he was dubbed the Queensland 2018 champion for both 125cc and 250 cc in 14-16years.

The 15-year-old's first time on a bike was when he was four years old and his passion has only grown since.

"My dad's mate got us a few bikes and it just started from there,” he said. "I have loved it ever since. I love the enjoyment, adrenalin and the excitement of it. Moving from the Sunny Coast up (to Gympie) and travelling around the world has made it pretty fun.”

As the sport's expansion continues, the chances are growing for riders hoping to make a break.

"It is growing locally and globally with a lot of riders coming into the sport,” he said.

"It is just like every other sport. You just have to try and see if you love it. I started practising in Gympie and then moved out to different tracks. I just wanted to race and have gotten better each time I ride.”

Ferguson will be in action at Horsham on August 25-26.