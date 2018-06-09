MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL: Food, fashion and 'warfayre'

ACTION: The arts of ancient warfare will be part of the show at a medieval re-enactment day near Tiaro next weekend, along with all the "fun of the fayre."

FANS of medieval re-enactment spectacles can look forward to stepping back in time this month, thanks to Tiaro district's Riverbend Medieval Society.

Lord Terence and Lady Tonya Blake will be our hosts at their Village Fayre on Sunday, June 17, at Victory Village, Riverbend, about 12km west of Tiaro.

But lest we romanticise the past too much, we might remember that a lot of the excitement will be re-enactments of what the medieval era was probably most famous for, combat.

"We can't do jousting there yet,” a spokesman said.

But he said there would be plenty of sword and shield action and plenty of good reason to have a decent suit of armour.

You, as a spectator, will not need the armour, of course.

The day is intended as a fun event for families, with market stalls and history displays, including demonstrations of armed combat and archery.

But there will also be less warlike activities, like eating, shopping and, for the young ones, hopscotch and three-legged races, where they can compete with parents as part of the team.

"Lord and Lady Blake are excited to host this event, with a focus on family friendly entertainment,” the spokesman said.

The Blakes' Victory Village is a re-enactment in itself and they say it will come alive with family fun, art and craft and skilled displays of the ancient arts of war.

"It gives the public a small view of what life would have been like for our forebears in a small medieval village in 14th century England,” Master at Arms Nathan Richter said yesterday.

Entry fee for the day is $5 for adults and secondary students and $2 for primary school students, MrRichter said.