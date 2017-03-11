Media is using selective news to portray Trump reign

President Donald Trump speaks to a meeting of the National Governors Association, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MAY I present slightly different view of the covering of the news, with my "using inverted commas” for terms I have borrowed, but certainly agree with.

A recent critique about the American Presidential election is given by Paul Roberts "accusing the major western print and TV media of becoming nothing but a propaganda machine for the ruling elite classes and their useful activists”.

By taking the role of the political opposition to Trump, the media has discredited itself as an honest critic when Trump warrants criticism and requires guidance.

I noticed that our ABC is still giving a one sided version of American events, "fake news” and all.

Where are the reports of positive events such as the opening of the oil lines the support he now receives from Fox News, however temporary that may be, the growing community resentment about "the violence done in the name of tolerance by the Democratic left”?

Trump's lessening of tensions with the Soviet Union, "tensions created by the Democratic war machine through Obama's last acts as president”.

As reported by a Melbourne financial essayist, presently resident in USA:

"This whole flurry of activity in Washington is not being well received by the people who work to earn a living” and "these people living there comment that Obama Care has been an abject failure”.

TRUMPED: The President of the United States of America Jose Luis Magana

I have not heard such a comment from our news services.

"The democrats and the Liberal left are using the anti-war demonstrators to oppose Trump's anti-war policies even before their effectiveness has been ascertained”.

Such ploys are often used as a tactic for disconcerting people.

Australians were shown selected shots of the "Great Women's March on Washington” but nothing relating to the millions of women who voted for and are mostly still satisfied with the results of their vote for Trump. Seven campaign promises honoured in the first 14 days. Wow!

Unprecedented: The election that changed everything.

"horn news.com”, an alternative source, has also included a video of a lone man wearing a "Make America Great hat” picking up "the many thousands of snaky signs, discarded Starbucks cups and other trash left by the so called environmentalists”.

Who's turn is it now to present news their own way? Alternative social and instant media have allowed news to be spread more freely than ever before.

Guard it well and analyse it for yourself.

The elites and their lackeys will never rest with this small success against their agenda, if time proves it to be any success at all.

Ian Currie,

Mother Mountain.