Mechanic's shock at tiny stowaway's death-defying ride

HITCHHIKING: Paul Vella from Velmec Motors and a surprise passenger they found under the bonnet. Contributed

A ROUTINE car pick-up from Velmec Motors took an unexpected turn when staffers opened up the bonnet this week, revealing a surprise passenger.

"You definitely don't want to open up the car and see anything moving around, she certainly gave us a fright,” Paul Vella said of finding the kitten, barely two-months old, nestled inside the engine.

"We picked up the car from around Gympie Connection Rd, so she was probably in there, holding on for about six or seven kilometres.

"Thankfully she was on the other side of the engine to where the belt was.”

Although a little scared when she was found, the kitten had some water and a rest in the office before being picked up by her thankful owners.

"She settled in pretty comfortably on top of a money bag, obviously a little distressed and wondering what was going on but she calmed down eventually,” Mr Vella said.

No stranger to unexpected surprises, the team at Velmec are just happy this tiny explorer found her way home unharmed.

"We've seen all sorts of things in cars, pythons, dead animals, you name it,” Mr Vella said.

"Out of everything we've encountered, it goes without saying she's the cutest.”