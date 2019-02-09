Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man tested positive to measles after arriving in Sydney on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. Picture: Jenny Evans
A man tested positive to measles after arriving in Sydney on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. Picture: Jenny Evans
Health

Measles alert for passengers at Sydney airport

9th Feb 2019 12:13 PM

Passengers who were at Sydney Airport on Sunday are urged to look out for signs of measles after a passenger tested positive to the highly infectious disease.

NSW Health authorities have issued a measles alert after the infected man arrived at Sydney airport on the morning of Sunday, February 3 on Qatar Airway's flight 906 from Doha.

He spent three hours in the international terminal before boarding the connecting flight to Canberra.

NSW Health said the man became unwell prior to his flight.

Passengers on flight QR906 and those who were inside the terminal between 6am and 9am on Sunday are being advised to look for signs and symptoms of measles until February 21.

There is no ongoing risk of measles to travellers at Sydney airport, NSW Health said.

"If you develop symptoms please call ahead to your GP so you do not wait in the waiting room with other patients," NSW Health communicable diseases branch director Dr Vicky Sheppeard said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing.

It takes between a week and 18 days until symptoms of measles begin to appear. Symptoms include fever, sore eyes and a cough, followed by a red, blotchy rash covering the head and body.

This is the ninth measles alert from NSW Health this year.

Authorities say the risk of measles being brought to Australia is high, due to outbreaks of measles in popular holiday destinations overseas.

Travellers are urged to consider being vaccinated before travelling to south and south-east Asia where the disease is prevalent.

alert editors picks measles sydney airport

Top Stories

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News AT the start of the new year, with the expense of sending the kids back to school, we know money can be a little tight in many households.

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:19 PM
    REVEALED: 8 big council projects coming to Gympie this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: 8 big council projects coming to Gympie this year

    News THEY sometimes attract enthusiasm and at other times, criticism.

    GYMPIE COURT: The driving lists you don't want to be on

    premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: The driving lists you don't want to be on

    News Six drug drivers and three drink drivers named and shamed

    'Wonder women' who are setting the standard for Gympie sport

    premium_icon 'Wonder women' who are setting the standard for Gympie sport

    News Talent abounds as women surge in variety of sports across city.