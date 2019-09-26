Menu
Measles alert for the Gold Coast

Kirstin Payne
by
26th Sep 2019 7:48 PM

A MAJOR measles alert has been issued for the Gold Coast and those who travelled through the airport over the weekend.

A tourist who was contagious with the infectious disease had reportedly visited Coolangatta and a number of restaurants in the area.

The individual explored the Gold Coast from Wednesday September 18 until they departed on a Virgin Australia flight to Auckland on Saturday 21 - flight VA113.

The Gold Coast Public Health Unit is warning those who were in the area between September 18 and 21 to be alert for symptoms.

The initial symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore

red eyes. This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the

face and then becomes widespread over the body.

If you have any of the measles symptoms contact your GP.

Authorities have asked those who believe they are infected with the measles to call the medical practice, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading it to others.

For more information on the measles virus visit the Queensland Health website or phone 13

HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

