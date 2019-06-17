McLaughlin’s Triple Crown as Ford reigns in Darwin

Scott McLaughlin's flawless Top End adventure continues after the Kiwi guided his Ford Mustang to pole position in Sunday's top-10 Supercars shootout.

Continuing his V8 domination by recording his fifth straight win, the DJR/Team Penkse driver created history by pulling off the first ever Darwin clean sweep.

On a day of domination that also saw McLaughlin equal Peter Brock as the second best ever V8 qualifying, the reigning champion led from start to finish to beat his nearest rival Dave Reynolds by a staggering 13 seconds.

"It has been an awesome weekend for all the guys at Shell V Power Racing,'' McLaughlin said.

"To become the first person ever to win the Triple Crown is a very awesome thing. It is a big team effort and something we can all be very proud of.''

McLaughlin became the first ever driver to win both Darwin races after also well claiming top-10 shoot out to win the V8 Triple Crown for the first time.

The Ford flyer was perfect all weekend, taking out the fastest time in Friday practice before winning both races and both qualifying sessions.

"It is so cool to have a weekend like this,'' McLaughlin said.

"It is just awesome. The car is sensational and when you have clear air in this series you have to make the most of it."

"Dick (Johnson) always said once you get to the top there's only one way to go so I've got to enjoy it."

Driver Scott McLaughlin throws his Ford Mustang around the Darwin track.

McLaughlin equalled Peter Brock's pole position record earlier when he edged out Fabian Coulthard to become the sport's second greatest ever qualifier McLaughlin clocked a 1.05.82 to land his 58th qualifying win.

"That was a tough lap,'' McLaughlin said.

"Fabs did an awesome job. I definitely think the track at the start was pretty good and obviously got hotter, and new rubber and stuff.

"To punch out a lap there was awesome.''

Mclaughlin clobbered Dave Reynolds by over 10 seconds.

The Erebus driver held off Coulthard to deny the Shells and the Mustang and one-two finish.

"It's great to get a second,'' Reynolds said.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang sets the pace around at Hidden Valley circuit.

"But we still have some work to do to catch these cars around us. But it was a really good job by the boys and they just told me we were the fastest in pit-lane so that is something to be proud of.

"We did everything we could but we just didn't have another to get Scott.''

Reynolds was the fastest finishing Holden and drove past Coulthard to deny Penske another a double.

"We had a better start today,'' Reynolds said.

"And I am really happy with the result today. I love this event and it is just a great place to be.''

Scott McLaughlin made it wins for the season after his dominance in Darwin.

Coulthard made it another day to remember for DJR/Team Penske by claiming third to put to Fords on the podium.

"There was nothing between me, Dave and Scotty today,'' Coulthard said.

"I just didn't have enough room at turn one so I had to go around the outside. I knew that nine times out of 10 that doesn't pay off and that was the case today.

"Dave had a good run and got me and this is a place where you just can't afford to follow.

"Everything gets hot and melts so we just had to play the waiting game. We bided our time and just had to be happy with finishing third.''