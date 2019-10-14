McLaughlin will ‘always’ be Bathurst winner

Scott McLaughlin pose with the Peter Brock trophy at Observatory Hill on the 14th of October 2019. Newly crowned Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 champions Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat attend a media call in Sydney. Photographer: Adam Yip

A DEFIANT Scott McLaughlin says his name will forever be etched on the Peter Brock Trophy despite the dramatic post-race charge that could strip him of his Bathurst 1000 win.

The DJR/Team Penske star declared he knew nothing of the alleged "team order'' that gave him a 47-second advantage and put his most famous victory in doubt.

"I will always be on the Bathurst 1000 winners list,'' McLaughlin said.

"For us to have our names on the Peter Brock trophy is unreal. It is just one of those things and you have to get on with it. I didn't even know anything about it until the press conference after the race.

"We did our bit, we had a fast car and we won the race. It will sort itself out.''

In a dramatic aftermath that has soured one the great Bathurst 1000 finishes, Supercars laid a "team orders'' charge against McLaughlin's team following a two-hour hearing at Mount Panorama on Sunday night.

McLaughlin could be denied his first ever Bathurst win with Supercars declaring the victory "provisional'' until a further hearing at the Gold Coast 600 next round to determine the team's Bathurst fate.

Alex Premat and Scott McLaughlin pose with the Peter Brock trophy at Observatory Hill in Sydney following their Bathurst 1000 victory. Picture: Adam Yip

The more likely punishment would be a fine for his team and the loss of team points.

McLaughlin gained a 47-second advantage after his teammate Fabian Coulthard held up the field when a safety car was called on lap 134.

It is alleged that the team ordered Coulthard to "go slow and create an unwarranted large gap between Cars #17 and Car #12 for tactical reasons''.

Coulthard was in third place at the time of the alleged incident and his actions saw McLaughlin's lead increased by 47 seconds.

"Honestly I don't know much about it,'' McLaughlin said.

Scott McLaughlin leads the Bathurst 1000 field around Mount Panorama. Picture: Getty

"I genuinely didn't know it had happened until the press conference. I can't really comment.''

The Confederation of Australian Motorsport outlined the charge in a statement.

"Following the Race the Stewards summonsed the Authorised Representative of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd, the Driver of Car #12 and Car #12's engineer to a Hearing and requested that the DRD obtain a recording of the radio communications between Car #12 and Car #12's engineer during the SC deployment,'' said CAMS in a statement.

"That Hearing commenced at 2000hrs on Sunday, 13 October.

"After interviewing Mr Story, the Driver of Car #12 and Car #12's engineer, and reviewing Hawk Eye footage of the incident, including in-Car footage from Car #12, the interview of Mr Story and Supercars telemetry data for Car #12, the Stewards, while making no findings, determined that the evidence was sufficient to call upon Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd to answer whether it breached Rule D24.1 and recommended to the DRD that he consider laying a charge of a breach of that Rule.

"The DRD having determined to lay such a charge, and the Authorised Representative of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd having explained that he required an opportunity gather and present evidence in defence of that charge and the DRD having sought an opportunity to secure further evidence, the Stewards closed the Inquiry at 2210hrs.

"The charge will be heard by a panel of Stewards prior to the commencement of track activities at the forthcoming Gold Coast 600. In the circumstances, the Classifications for Race 25 remain Provisional.

"The Stewards reiterate that no findings have been made against Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd at this stage and the Driver of Car #12 is not accused of any breach of the Rules beyond the breach of Rule D10.2.2.3 for which a Pit Lane drive through Penalty was issued during the Race and was served."