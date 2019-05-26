Menu
V8 Championship leader Scott McLaughlin has been enjoying a golden run.
V8 Championship leader Scott McLaughlin has been enjoying a golden run.
Motor Sports

McLaughlin poles apart from the rest

by Rebecca Williams
26th May 2019 12:23 PM
FORD star Scott McLaughlin has set a lap record to claim his ninth pole of the season to put himself in prime position to attack back-to-back wins at Winton Raceway.

After his controversial win in Saturday's drama-filled Supercars race, McLaughlin continued his hot qualifying form this year to set the fastest time ahead of DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard and Red Bull Holden Racing Team's Jamie Whincup.

McLaughlin's scorching 1:18.5233 lap bettered the previous best qualifying time set by Tickford Racing's Chaz Mostert (1:18.7603) - who claimed pole on Saturday - in 2016.

It was McLaughlin's 56th career pole position and he is now only one away from equalling the late Holden great Peter Brock in second on the all-time list for poles. Holden's Jamie Whincup holds the record with 80.

McLaughlin was thrilled to secure another front-row lockout for DJR Team Penske.

"I felt like the car had the potential for a good number,'' McLaughlin said of his qualifying lap.

Scott McLaughlin driver of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang claimed pole position for Sunday’s race at Winton Motor Raceway. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
"It's good for the Shell V Power Racing Team to get a front-row lockout and for me to grab the pole.

"The guys have given me an awesome car all the time and just proud to be able to drive this amazing race car."

McLaughlin claimed his ninth win of the season in Saturday's Supercars race at Winton after surviving a fist-lap tangle with Coulthard at turn four that forced both drivers off the track.

He then cut across the infield to rejoin the field in third position at turn eight and powered on to claim the race.

Coulthard rejoined the field well back and copped a 15-second penalty for his part in the incident, while there was no action taken against McLaughlin as officials ruled he had rejoined the field correctly despite his shortcut.

