Scott McLaughlin shows his joy after winning race two of the Melbourne 400 Supercars Championship Round at Albert Park on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

McLaughlin continues perfect season start in Melbourne

16th Mar 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM

SCOTT McLaughlin has continued his perfect start to the Supercars championship, guiding his Ford Mustang to a comfortable win in the second race of the Australian Grand Prix.

The DJR Team Penske driver started from pole position at the Albert Park circuit on Saturday and led the 13-lap sprint from start to finish.

The series leader and reigning champion made it four series wins following his victory in the opening race in Melbourne on Friday and dual wins in Adelaide.

Chaz Mostert took second place, with Cam Waters making it an all-Mustang podium in third.

"I bogged it down (at the start) but luckily Chaz got a bad one as well," McLaughlin told FoxSports.

"Overall, I'm really happy ... the team did a great job.

"I felt like I executed really well myself, hit my marks, and controlled the gaps."

Red Bull HRT's Jamie Whincup was the first Holden to take the chequered flag, finishing fourth. McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard, who finished second in the opening race, had to settle for fifth.

McLaughlin extended his championship lead to 116 points, with Whincup second and Will Davison in third spot in his 23Red Racing Mustang.

The performance continued a dominant weekend for McLaughlin, who romped to pole position in the first three races. He will start from second, behind Mostert, in Sunday's final race.

- AAP

