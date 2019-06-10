Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast swimmer Kaylee McKeown is seen during the Women 200 metre IM event at the World Swimming Trials in Brisbane, Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Sunshine Coast swimmer Kaylee McKeown is seen during the Women 200 metre IM event at the World Swimming Trials in Brisbane, Sunday, June 9, 2019. DAN PELED
Swimming

McKeown strikes at world swimming trials

Tom Threadingham
by
10th Jun 2019 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USC Spartan Kaylee McKeown says a barnstorming display at the world swimming trials has helped to take the pressure off for the remainder of the meet.

The 17-year-old was the first Sunshine Coast product to stamp her mark at the Brisbane meet on Sunday night, pulling out a massive personal best in the women's 200m Individual Medley.

The teenager stormed home in a time of 2:09.94 to not only place first but under the qualifying time of 2:10.45 as well.

McKeown's backstroke leg was where she pulled away from the pack, which included experienced campaigner Blair Evans (UWA West Coast) and Meg Bailey (Hunter) who clocked 2:13.55 and 2:14.39, respectively.

McKeown said she was ecstatic with the result.

"So much effort has gone behind this swim and to come out with a personal best tonight is awesome," she said in a Swimming Australia press release.

"I was focussing on skills, not necessarily the speed and I think I have done that tonight.

"This obviously takes the pressure off for the rest of the week, so I am super stoked with that."

Fellow Spartan Tianni Gilmour was seventh in that race.

Meanwhile, Spartan Jake Packard hit the wall fourth in the men's 100m breaststroke in a time of 1:00.42, outside the world championship qualifying time of 59.24.

SOPAC's Matthew Wilson won that race in a time of 59.78.

The Sippy Downs-based club's swimmers Leah Neale and Mikkayla Sheridan finished fourth and sixth respectively in the women's 400m freestyle final, outside world championships qualifying times.

In other results, Kawana Waters' Jemma Schlicht (59.51) improved on her performance to place third in the women's 100m butterfly final behind Griffith University's Emma McKeon and UWA West Coast's Brianna Throssell.

USC Spartan Alexandria Perkins was eighth in that final.

Noosa's Nick Sloman was sixth in the men's 400m freestyle final.

The world swimming trials continues on Monday, with McKeown (100m backstroke) and Noosa's Kareena Lee (1500m freestyle) among the locals in action.

jake packard kaylee mckeown swimming usc spartans world swimming trials
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    premium_icon What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    News Council's race to make Gympie generic, Home Brand and inoffensive

    REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    premium_icon REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    News For the first time, the untold story of justice under pressure

    Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    premium_icon Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    News Who would kill Eliza Murphy's best friend, her dog Lilly?

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus