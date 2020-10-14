MCG turf on the move for Gabba Grand Final

A piece of the MCG is on its way to Queensland and will take its place at the Gabba to ensure the traditional home of the AFL Grand Final remains a part of the biggest day on the football calendar.

It could be called a Grand Final stunt, but it's been months in the planning between curators at the two grounds ahead of the historic first ever AFL decider player interstate.

On Wednesday morning a refrigerated truck backed in to the bowels of the MCG to collect a special bit of turf which will be transported to Brisbane, then laid at the Gabba ahead of the October 24 decider.

A section of the MCG goal square, which has witnessed some of the Grand Final's most famous moments, was expertly lifted out by ground staff for replanting at the Gabba next Monday.

The piece of turf, measuring 3m by 1.m - the AFL goal square is 9m x 6.4m - will be kept alive through a 24 hour journey from Melbourne to Brisbane before being re-laid at the Gabba.

The MCG has been empty since Round 1 when the AFL and most of its teams had to escape to Queensland to keep the 2020 season alive. The Gabba was granted hosting rights to the Grand Final as a reward.

The goal square at the MCG has seen many magic Grand Final moments including the 2010 Grand Final replay when St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt had a certain goal smothered by Heath Shaw.

A team of people across Victoria and Queensland including grass curators, transport experts and horticulturalists have come together to make the move possible.

"As we're moving plant material from one climate to another, we needed to ensure the turf extraction was done in a delicate way not to damage or cause stress to the roots to ensure it survived its long journey to The Gabba," the MCG's turf manager Michael Salvatore said.

"We called in our turf provider, HG Turf, to oversee this process with us and to ensure our turf arrives at The Gabba in tip top shape. Temperature controlled transportation will ensure our hallowed turf will be ready for Brisbane's climate ahead of the AFL Grand Final."

After helping remove the turf, Salvatore has handed the next part of the job over to ground staff at The Gabba to make sure the patch finds its place in the goal square.

The plan has been aided by long time AFL and AFLW sponsor rebel sport.

Originally published as MCG turf on the move for Gabba Grand Final