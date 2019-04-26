MCG Anzac Day diners ‘dropping like flies’ in food poisoning scare

An ambulance trolley outside the luncheon. Vision: Instagram/cliffotoo

A FLASH Essendon lunch at the MCG during the sold-out Anzac Day game has gone awry with more than 30 fans struck down with symptoms of food poisoning, some needing treatment in hospital.

The Melbourne Cricket Club confirmed several diners fell ill during the Bombers' President's Function in the Olympic Room, which was attended by about 600 people.

Tickets to the $725-a-seat lunch were only available to supporters who took out Essendon's premium four-game dining package that costs $1750.

Kevin Sheedy, Eddie McGuire, Gillon McLachlan and Governor Linda Dessau were among the guests in the room at the time.

Ambulance Victoria said officers treated more than 30 people at the function.

"A small number of those assessed were taken to hospital in a stable condition," a spokesperson told the Herald Sun.

McGuire told listeners of his Triple M Hot Breakfast show this morning that guests were "dropping like flies".

"As we stood outside for the minute's silence, people were fair dinkum hitting the deck left, right and centre around me. I hear collapses against the door and the windows," he said.

"I didn't see anyone throwing up but 14 people hit the deck before the opening bounce."

AFL boss McLachlan praised the efforts of paramedics in attending to the distraught guests.

"My understanding is people are okay today, not downplaying it but it's not a longer-term issue," he told 3AW.

"I didn't see vomiting, but I saw some people distressed and light-headed."

He said the exact cause of what happened will be known about 1pm.

The MCC said it was investigating.

"The guests were all part of the official match day function in the Olympic Room and incidents are localised to this room only within the stadium," a spokesman told the Herald Sun.

"We are working in co-operation with health services and our partners to understand what caused the medical issues.

"If you were a guest in the Olympic Room and are experiencing gastro intestinal symptoms, then please seek medical attention if the symptoms are causing you distress."

3AW reported diners passed out in the stands and paramedics were called.

One caller said she started feeling sick after having the entree of rabbit and chicken terrine at 1pm.

"It was strange that everything seemed to happen at about the same time with everyone," she told 3AW.

"A young man in the row in front of me passed out and I'd been feeling like I was going to faint at about the time it happened to him. They took him away."

Essendon promoting the President's Function to its supporters. Image: essendoncorporatehospitality.com.au

Those who attended the lunch were promised a:

* Premium two course meal;

* Premium beverage package, including beer, wine and soft drink;

* Traditional half time refreshments;

* Level two reserved seating; and,

* Special guest speakers.