mcfadden sets the pace World Series sprintcars set new lap record for track

SPEEDWAY: A crowd of more than 2000 fans was on hand to witness a historic night of World Series sprintcar action in Maryborough.

For the first time in the history of the World Series, the Fraser Shores circuit played host as drivers raced for points.

Mayrborough Speedway president Paul Swindells was ecstatic that the crowd rallied behind the event.

“We had a fantastic crowd who enjoyed this wonderful event,” he said.

Swindells believed the A main race showcased the best of speedway racing.

“It was non-stop action and a clean race with the drivers giving it their all,” he said.

Series leader James McFadden led every lap in the race to secure his 50th podium finish in World Series history.

It was a return to a happy hunting ground for McFadden who claimed his first Queensland Sprintcar Title in Maryborough as a fresh-faced teenager in 2009.

He began last night by qualifying directly behind Luke Oldfield.

Oldfield produced the drive of the event, driving from eighth to win the first heat amid some messy starts that claimed Lockie McHugh in the first turn.

The second heat didn’t deliver as much passing, however Wide Bay-raised Brock Hallett made the most of the front row start to win convincingly, before repeating the feat in heat three.

Glen Sutherland was impressive in heat four, claiming the win and locking into the top eight.

Tasmanian Jock Goodyer made the most of the shootout advancing to the second row for the main event grid.

Hallett trumped Goodyer to advance to a front row spot from Kerry Madsen, who would now start from the inside of the second row.

McFadden, meanwhile, sealed pole position by writing a new track record of 11.051 seconds.

The speed was McFadden’s biggest asset for the 35 lap Main Event, gapping the field instantly while Hallett desperately tried to stay in touch, under constant threat from Madsen.

It would take 17 laps for Madsen to take over the runner up spot from Hallett who would then surrender third to Goodyer some six laps later.

Hallett settled for fourth ahead of Brooke Tatnell and Pennsylvanian Lucas Wolfe.

“It was really tough to lap cars there,” McFadden said in victory lane.

“The last four or five laps were terrible for me, but it’s fun when you win them.

“We haven’t been the top car the last few nights. We’ve been third or fourth, but this makes it all worth it.”

Gympie’s Andrew Corbet earned the American Racer Hard Charger title, advancing from 14th to 10th.

McFadden extended his overall championship points to 2099, putting him in the lead, 72 points ahead of Madsen, who is on 2027.

Hallett maintains the third spot with 1754.

The tour returns to Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the 24th running of the Australian Sprintcar Open.