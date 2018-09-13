McClintock's new goal for senior nationals

SHOT ABOVE: Gympie 8-ball player Joe McClintock has his sites set on winning a place in the Australian team.

SHOT ABOVE: Gympie 8-ball player Joe McClintock has his sites set on winning a place in the Australian team. Renee Albrecht

8-ball: Gympie's top 8-ball player hopes to "cue” up in Australian colours but is willing to help any keen juniors.

Joe McClintock, 16, will take on the nation's best for a spot on the Australian senior team in October and the under-18s side in January 2019. With about 10 positions available in either team, competition is going to be high.

"I am not expecting to make it and if I do I will be overwhelmed,” McClintock said.

"It has been a goal of mine for a few years to make an Australian team so there would be a few emotions.

"It will be pretty big if I do but I am not expecting it because I am coming up against the best players in the country.”

Along with the aim of making the Australian team, McClintock's goal is to win a state title.

He came close when he took on Kain Stone, but finished as runner-up.

"Kain did not miss. It wasn't that I played bad, it's just he played really well,” McClintock said.

"I have played him before, we are good mates and we have a bit of friendly rivalry.

"I have learnt not to miss.”

When trying out for the state team, it was meeting a Cooktown player which prompted McClintock to mentor juniors.

"Under-18s is harder because you have the better players but you have to be a role model for the under-12s and under-15s,” he said.

"I helped Jackson Agale win the state title for under-12s. First year he came to state and he blitzed it, so I was happy.

"If they are willing to put the time in, I will put the time in.”

After travelling for various competitions, McClintock is excited to take on the rising players in the Gympie open competition.

The open tournament will be played on November 3-4 at the Gympie Cats AFL Club. For more information, phone Neil on 0413404875.