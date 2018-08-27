M'boro death: Seventh in seven days on Bruce Highway

A car and truck crash on the south side of the Henry Palmer Bridge in Maryborough on Monday, August 27 just after 6am.

A MARYBOROUGH man has become the seventh person to die on the Bruce Hwy in as many days.

The tragic news emerged from the roadside of the Bruce Hwy in Maryborough West where the 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-car crash happened on the south side of the Henry Palmer Bridge early Monday.

Police said it appeared that just after 6am,a truck and a station wagon collided on the highway at the intersection of Alice St.

The driver of the station wagon died.

A 62-year-old male truck driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both north and southbound lanes on the Bruce Hwy remain closed with diversions through Maryborough in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.