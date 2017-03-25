Mayor's response on reader's council debts claim

MAYOR Mick Curran has responded to a claim the council has borrowed money, while denying it.

In today's Letters section, reader Reg Lawler says the Gympie Regional Council budget shows borrowings denied by the Mayor.

But Cr Curran says the budget is a forecast only and the council can and has departed from it sometimes.

In this case, it has departed from its budget plans by using savings, rather than borrowings.

"Whilst there were forecast borrowings in the budget, council decided that they would instead utilise internal cash reserves instead of borrowing,” he said.

"This means for ratepayers that there are significant savings from interest that would not be required to be paid on borrowings. Borrowing has decreased over the last three years.

"In fact council has had no new borrowings in three years. Council has not passed next year's budget. There is no decision (on spending or funding) that has been made for the 2018/19 financial year. There is no debt for the new Aquatic Recreation Centre. It is fully paid for. Focus needs to be on the net result rather than the difference in operating revenue and expenditure. This showed that the council made a small surplus.”

Mr Lawler had quoted Cr Curran saying debt increases were planned.